CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s Crumbling Support From Men: ‘Yikes! Yikes! Yikes!’

President Donald Trump’s approval among men has cratered 20 points since the November election—and CNN’s data guru says the Republican House majority may not survive the fallout.

Harry Enten, 38, the network’s chief data analyst, sounded the alarm in a CNN segment. He warned that the same male voters who propelled Trump, 79, into the White House in 2024 are now turning on him in historically large numbers—compounding a broader collapse in economic credibility the Beast has previously flagged.

“Donald Trump and Republicans won in 2024 because of support from male voters,” Enten told CNN. “The only way they can win, given the gender gap in this country, is support from male voters, and male voters are abandoning Donald Trump.”

Prior to the last election, Donald Trump went on Joe Rogan's podcast, among others in the so-called "manosphere," to win over young men. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Trump beat Kamala Harris among men by 13 points last November. His net approval rating with that group has since slid seven points below zero—a 20-point swing. The damage is even worse among younger men. Trump carried those under 25 by five points in the election, but he is now at -19 with them.

“There was a massive shift to Donald Trump from 2020 to 2024 among young men, and look right here—whoa, whoa, yikes, yikes, yikes, yikes,” Enten said.

“Those men that had switched their allegiances over to the Republican Party are seeing what the president is doing, they don’t like what the president is doing, and they have very much soured on the president of the United States.”

The driving issue is the cost of living. Heading into the 2024 election, Trump was trusted over Harris on the economy by 10 points among males. That advantage has now reversed by 40 points, leaving him 30 points in the red with men on the economy.

“There is no way on God’s green earth that the Republican Party can hold on to the House of Representatives if this number holds,” Enten said.

“When you’re 30 points underwater with the gender, that of course, puts you over the top in the election, on the cost of living, the number one issue, that means see you later [to] that Republican House majority and maybe that Senate majority, as well.”

Harry Enten shows off more damning numbers for Trump, from December. Screengrab/CNN

The findings add to what Enten last week called “the most troublesome sign that I have seen for the President of the United States and the Republican Party so far.” He was referring to a Yahoo/YouGov poll showing 67 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of rising prices.

The national average gas price has surged from $2.94 to $3.95 a gallon in a month, driven in large part by Trump’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

The White House pushed back on the CNN poll in a statement to the Daily Beast.