CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s ‘Bonkers’ Collapse With Key Group

Donald Trump’s historic gains with Hispanic men in the 2024 election appear to be rapidly evaporating.

New polling shows a staggering 51-point collapse in the group’s support for the president.

Trump won 48 percent of Hispanic men in 2024, up sharply from the 38 percent he received among the group in 2020.

But that support appears to have now evaporated.

Hispanic men are not impressed with Trump's handling of the economy. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Now, according to the latest CNN/SSRS polling cited by Enten, Trump’s net approval rating among Hispanic men has plunged to minus 41 points—a 51-point swing against him since the 2024 election, when he won amongst the group by 10 points.

“Hispanic men. Hispanic men,” Enten said while presenting the figures. “Donald Trump put up a historically strong performance for Republican candidate for president amongst Hispanic men. But the phrase this morning for President Trump is Ay, caramba because look at these shifts.”

Enten was visibly stunned by the numbers, describing the reversal as “bonkers.”

“All of that movement that you saw, that historic performance that President Trump had amongst Hispanic men. Adios amigos, goodbye. See you later. As Johnny B was telling me backstage, these numbers are bonkers.”

Enten attributed much of the reversal to the economy, an issue that helped Trump make historic gains with Hispanic voters in 2024.

It comes as Trump’s overall economic ratings have deteriorated sharply. A YouGov/Economist poll conducted at the beginning of August found that just 30 percent of voters approved of his handling of the economy.

The administration has faced particular pressure over rising gasoline prices following Trump’s war with Iran. Gas prices climbed from roughly $3 a gallon before the conflict to more than $4, putting additional pressure on household budgets.

The White House has argued that the increase will be temporary.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the Daily Beast last week: “Just as oil prices plummeted to pre-Operation Epic Fury levels when the Administration’s initial MOU was signed, oil prices— along with overall inflation—will plummet again when President Trump forces a successful resolution with Iran.”

But the polling suggests Hispanic men are not convinced.

In 2024, Hispanic men trusted Trump over Harris on the economy by 11 points. In the latest polling, Trump’s net approval on the economy among the group has plunged to minus 49 points—a remarkable 60-point shift away from the president.

“It’s the economy,” Enten said. “We’re seeing this across the board, but you’re specifically seeing it amongst Hispanic men.”

Enten said the reversal in attitudes toward Trump could have a “massive impact” on the midterms, noting that Hispanic men are now moving decisively toward Democrats

In 2024, Hispanic men favored Republican candidates for Congress by eight points. In the latest CNN/SSRS polling, they favor Democrats by 20 points—a 28-point swing toward the Democratic Party.