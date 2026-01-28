CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s Freefall With Key Demographic

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said that President Donald Trump’s polling with Latinos is collapsing at a rate that he’s “rarely” seen before.

The 37-year-old data guru revealed on Wednesday’s CNN News Central that the 79-year-old president’s focus on deportations has led Latinos’ overall approval of Trump to plunge 23 points since the start of his term.

“I‘ll just say there has been a massive backlash against the president of the United States among Latino voters,“ Enten told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

”Let‘s just take a look at Trump‘s net approval rating among Latinos. You know, you go back a year ago, right at the beginning of his second term. Wasn‘t too bad, right? About five points underwater. A lot of Republicans would really like that."

Enten said you "rarely" see a 35-point drop off in just one year, but 35 percent of Latinos turned on Trump's deportation program in 2025. Screengrab / CNN

Latinos were a key voting bloc that swung toward Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Trump won 46 percent of the Latino vote, marking a 14 point increase from the 32 percent he won in 2020.

Enten analyzed how the Trump administration’s deportation operations have crushed the president’s favorability with Latinos ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Enten said that Latinos were split on the president’s deportation plans at the start of his second term, with a CBS News/YouGov poll scoring Latinos at “even” on deportations.

But after a year of deportations harming the Latino community, that number has plummeted to -34 points.

“You rarely ever see a 35-point decline over a year, but it is happening with Trump among Latinos on his deportation program,” Enten said. “‘No, no, no,’ is what the Latino community is saying.”

Florida state Senator Ileana Garcia, a co-founder of "Latinos for Trump," warned that deportations would cost the GOP the 2026 midterms. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Latinos’ sinking opinion of Trump has been well-documented throughout the first year of the second term.

In September, The Bulwark conducted focus groups with Latino voters who gave Trump “D” and “F” grades. In November, Enten discussed how Latinos gave Trump a -38 approval rating on immigration.

On Tuesday, GOP Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia, a co-founder of “Latinas for Trump,” warned that Trump’s immigration crackdown will cost the GOP the 2026 midterms. Garcia blamed White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for Trump’s flagging Latino support, not Trump himself.

Enten agreed with Garcia that Latinos could swing the midterms against the Republican Party.

“When you look at numbers like this, you have to say, hey, she‘s coming from the numbers because the numbers agree with that,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Enten was stunned by the "15-point switcheroo" Latinos have swung toward Democrats. Screengrab / CNN

Enten then highlighted just how dramatically Latino support has shifted since 2024.

“Choice for election among Latinos: Back in November of 2024, Kamala Harris won Latinos, but just by four points,” he said.

“It was one of the best, if not the best, performances for a Republican presidential candidate on record, Donald Trump,” he continued. “But look at where we are now in the 2026 race for Congress. Democrats have widened, expanding that lead. They‘re now up by 19 points, a 15-point switcheroo from the margin that we saw in the 2024 presidential election.”