George Conway threw freezing cold water on the Justice Department’s Friday afternoon release of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s extended conversations with convicted trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I think she had every reason to downplay any involvement that Donald Trump had in anything she was involved with,” Conway said during his appearance on CNN just after the tapes were released. “I think the real question is, what’s in the documents that they haven’t produced?”

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

On the same day that the House Oversight Committee received the first batch of files it subpoenaed from the DOJ’s investigation into Epstein, the Department also released the transcript and audio of Blanche’s two-day conversation with Maxwell, “in the interest of transparency,” Blanche wrote on X.

During those conversations, Maxwell told Blanche that she never witnessed any inappropriate behavior from Trump. Conway, the ex-husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and frequent Trump critic, said that assertion was to be expected.

He explained that Maxwell’s cooperation with the Trump administration showed that what was to come from those conversations was never going to implicate the president in any wrongdoing, especially when, after her meetings with the Deputy AG, “all of a sudden, days later, she gets sent to a low-security prison camp that no sex offender probably has ever been sent to.”

As for what the Department handed over to the House Oversight Committee, Conway doesn’t expect much to come from those either.

“There’s lots of questions here, and I just don’t think these documents are going to put them aside,” he said. One of those questions, Conway said is whether Trump’s DOJ is “withholding documents” that might refer to the president, or “things that are embarrassing to him.”

Are they “producing documents that refer to other people in order to distract?” Conway wondered aloud. “I wouldn’t put it past them that they would do that.”

George Conway live streams on his phone outside the home of the former White House national security adviser John Bolton as it is searched by FBI members, in Bethesda, Maryland, Aug. 22, 2025. Tasos Katopodis/Reuters

The Trump-hating lawyer had a busy Friday. In addition to his CNN appearance, he was also a surprise guest at the FBI’s raid on former national security advisor John Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Maryland. Conway stopped by Bolton’s house in the middle of the raid.