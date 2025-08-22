Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-Hating Ex Stars in FBI Raid on John Bolton

The FBI’s Friday dawn raid on former national security advisor John Bolton’s house had a surprise guest: George Conway, the ex-husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.

The raid, which comes after President Trump repeatedly denigrated Bolton on Truth Social this week, is said to be a continuation of a federal probe into Bolton’s potential mishandling of classified documents.

But Trump is unlikely to have been unhappy that one of his most public critics was offering live commentary on the raid.

George Conway stopped by Bolton’s house in the middle of the FBI raid. He says Bolton should be held accountable if he is illegally storing classified documents “the way Trump should have” during his Florida case. He has not recently spoken to Bolton. pic.twitter.com/UelZr06cVl — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 22, 2025

Conway spoke to a Daily Mail reporter and said that he lives in the ritzy Bethesda neighborhood, where FBI agents converged on the Bolton household Friday morning.

Conway said that if Bolton has classified documents, he’ll have to be held accountable—and took a shot at the president in the process.

“I mean, if he’s got classified documents, my view is, well, he has to answer for that if he’s got them—the way Trump should have,” Conway said.

George and Kellyanne Conway in 2017, after President Trump's first inauguration. The high-powered political couple split up in 2023. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

The president was indicted in 2023 for allegedly storing thousands of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, but the case was scuttled when a Trump-appointed judge ruled that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutional.

“On the other hand, if it’s just about harassing [Bolton] because he said uncomplimentary things about Trump, many of them in his book about Trump’s mental capacity and ability to understand foreign affairs and very simple things, that’s not legit,” Conway added.

“That would seem to be the real concern Donald Trump has since he clearly doesn’t care about what’s classified and what’s not.”

A photo released by federal prosecutors of boxes worth of documents in one of the ballrooms at Mar-a-Lago. John Bolton is allegedly being investigated for mishandling classified documents, the same offense Trump was charged with in 2023. Getty

Bolton did not seem to be at home during the raid, which came 30 minutes before the former Trump official further criticized the president’s Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

The mustachioed foreign policy hawk served as national security advisor from April 2018 to September 2019, after spending years as a paid contributor for Fox News.

NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 22, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that “NO ONE is above the law,” while Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote that “Public corruption will not be tolerated.”

In his memoir, which the first Trump administration tried to block from publication, Bolton wrote that Trump was “unfit” to be president. He also wrote that it was “almost inevitable” that Trump would “favor Moscow” in negotiations with Ukraine if he were reelected.

Bolton appeared on The Daily Beast podcast on Monday and said Trump is “the world’s worst negotiator.”

Conway said he knows Bolton but hasn’t spoken to him recently, and that he’s driven past the area of the raid “thousands” of times.

He has been critical of Trump since 2018, when he declined to accept a DOJ job because he said the first administration was “like a s--tshow in a dumpster fire.”

His growing criticism of Trump and involvement with the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project came as his wife became a leading voice in the first Trump White House.

Conway left the Trump White House in 2020, but has continued to speak in support of him, for instance at the Republican National Convention last year. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Kellyanne Conway originated the Trumpian phrase “alternative facts” to describe the president’s dubious claim that his 2017 inauguration drew the largest crowd in history.

When the couple divorced in 2023, President Trump congratulated his former advisor on Truth Social, calling her ex-husband a “wacko” and an “extremely unattractive loser.”

George and Kellyanne’s daughter, Claudia, posted a series of viral TikTok videos in 2023 criticizing her parents and Trump although appears to have reconciled with both of them.

On X, Conway renamed himself George “Action News” Conway and posted memes of himself live streaming. He also took a shot at Laura Loomer, the MAGA firebrand who insulted his appearance, saying, “Forgive me Laura Loomer, but if I ever decide to go to a plastic surgeon, it won’t be yours!”