CNN Host Abby Phillip Bursts Out Laughing at GOP Goon’s Bizarre Trump Defense

CNN’s Abby Phillip burst out laughing in confusion when a NewsNight guest tried to justify President Donald Trump’s war in Iran by referencing It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

During a typically heated debate on Thursday night’s show, former Republican Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer argued that interpreting the War Powers Act—which requires Congress to approve a conflict within 60 days of it breaking out—amounts to “bird law.”

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the illiterate, glue-sniffing character Charlie Kelly, played by Charlie Day, claims to be an expert in the non-existent discipline of “bird law,” which he describes as “not governed by reason.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is the longest-running American live-action sitcom with 17 seasons. FX Network

The debate over the War Powers Act came in response to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday that the 60-day clock reset when Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran.

Phillip suggested that Trump’s naval blockade of Iranian ports could be considered an act of war and, therefore, a potential violation of the ceasefire.

“We’re talking legalities when it comes to war powers and all this. This is bird law, right? It is not governed by reason,” Meijer said. The Republican decried how there weren’t any Always Sunny fans at the table after making the reference.

A baffled Phillip then cried out, “What?” and asked, “What do you mean by ‘bird law’?”

Meijer replied that it’s difficult to apply “normal rhetoric, normal logic, normal dictionary definitions” to situations like the Middle East conflict before being interrupted by Phillip.

“We’re not Iran, we don’t get to just ignore the law,” she said.

Peter Meijer as one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan.6 attack. Bill Clark/Getty

Moments later in the same segment, CNN’s MAGA panelist Scott Jennings had a meltdown during an argument with Adam Mockler.

The 23-year-old progressive commentator had asked Jennings to name “one political concession” Iran has made to suggest the U.S. is winning the war.

The 48-year-old snapped, pointing his finger and shouting: “Get your f---ing hand out of my face, first of all!”

“I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face,” Jennings told Phillip as she tried to restore order.

In social media posts after the outburst, Mockler noted that his hands were nowhere near Jennings’ face and shared a clip of “what actually happened.”

“Throws a personal jab... then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it,” Mockler posted on X.