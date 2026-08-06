CNN Host Laughs in MAGA Guest’s Face Over ‘Cringe’ Take

A CNN panel broke out into uncontrollable laughter after a conservative commentator delivered a “cringe” assessment.

The awkward exchange unfolded during a discussion on NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Wednesday regarding whether denying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory has become a prerequisite for securing a post in the Trump administration.

Phillip initiated the segment by broadcasting footage of three Trump judicial nominees dodging direct questions about who actually won the 2020 race. The clip featured Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, shouting, “Be your own man!” as nominee Adam Candeub repeatedly refused to offer a simple yes-or-no response. Two other nominees, John Cronan and Gregory Cook, similarly danced around the issue.

The whole panel laughing at Sunshine. CNN

“That’s just silly,” Phillip remarked as the camera cut back to the live studio. “It’s kind of dumb. I’m not going to lie. Like, are we really going to do this?”

Sitting on the panel was Caroline Sunshine, a former Disney Channel actress who later served as a White House spokesperson under Donald Trump. Sunshine initially smiled along with the rest of the group, priming viewers for a rare moment of bipartisan agreement.

“It is so cringe watching these Democrats do this line of questioning,” Sunshine deadpanned.

The room immediately collapsed into disbelief as the surrounding panelists realized Sunshine was branding the lawmakers’ questions—rather than the nominees’ evasions—as “cringe.”

“That’s what’s cringe?” Phillip asked, breaking into laughter as Democratic strategist Yemisi Egbewole shouted, “No, no, no, no!” over the cross-talk.

Undeterred, Sunshine insisted, “This is all you guys have.”

Phillip, still grinning, immediately put her guest on the spot: “Hey, Caroline, who won the 2020 election?”

“Joe Biden,” Sunshine fired back without hesitation, before adding the familiar talking point: “But it was rigged by big tech!”

The absurd exchange highlights the ongoing obsession with the 2020 result, driven by Trump’s repeated, evidence-free claims of widespread fraud. Trump has consistently sowed doubt regarding American electoral integrity.

Trump still hasn’t conceded defeat in the 2020 election. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The on-air spectacle lands alongside new polling data demonstrating that voters remain deeply uneasy about the stability of the democratic process. A survey of over 23,000 adults conducted by Gallup in partnership with the Charles F. Kettering Foundation revealed that 73 percent of Americans hold substantial concerns regarding multiple threats to elections.

Specifically, 67 percent expressed worry over political leaders pressuring election officials to tamper with results, while 57 percent cited fears that physical ballots could be mishandled or insecure.