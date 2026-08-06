Trump Accidentally Admits Embarrassing Leak in Seething Ragepost

President Donald Trump unleashed a furious midnight rant about “treasonous leakers” after his White House had denied an embarrassing leaked story.

A sleepless Trump, 80, posted on Truth Social at 12:34 a.m. after the Washington Post reported that Trump had railed against his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during last week’s Camp David retreat, feeling that he’d been misled over claims that the U.S. was running short of firepower for the war on Iran.

President Trump has issues with leaks. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump is said to have told Hegseth he believed the munitions problem “had been fixed,” two sources familiar with the matter told the Post.

The Trump administration was quick to deny the report.

“This is 100% fake news. Literally never happened. And President Trump has the utmost confidence in Secretary Hegseth,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Post.

Karoline Leavitt calls out "FAKE NEWS" on X. X

She said in a later X post on Wednesday that she was at Camp David with Trump and Hegseth and repeated, “This literally never happened.”

She added, “This B.S. story was shopped to many outlets by someone clearly out to disparage the Secretary, for whatever reason. Unfortunately for them, the President loves the Secretary and thinks he’s doing a tremendous job. FAKE NEWS!”

Despite Leavitt’s claims, Trump was apparently furious about the embarrassing story coming to light.

In his Truth Social post, he insisted America has “massive amounts” of munitions, adding cryptically “especially of certain types.”

He also claimed “large amounts” were being shipped to the U.S. as required, and that defense companies “are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history.”

“The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!” he added.

Donald Trump is furious over "leakers" in the White House. Truth Social

Hegseth, 46, shifted the blame for the weapons shortages and the lack of communication about them to his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, according to the Post.

Feinberg, 66, received an angry call from the president about the shortages Friday evening, and hastily held a “crisis” meeting with top Pentagon brass later that night, NBC News reported.

The president was said to have told Feinberg that the munition shortages impacted on whether he would expand military operations in Iran, and then challenged him on how the Pentagon would solve the problem. He also reportedly threatened to fire Feinberg during the call.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, last week. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Reuters

Earlier this week, Hegseth also became enraged over a CNN broadcast banner that reported that the U.S. military had used nearly 80 percent of its air-defense interceptors in the war with Iran, and that top commanders had warned the stockpiles were “dangerously low.”

“That banner is NOT TRUE @CNN. Shame on you,” he wrote on X. “We don’t hate the Fake News media enough.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

The Trump administration has been riddled with humiliating leaks already this year.

In their book Regime Change, White House reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan detailed secret emergency meetings in the Situation Room between the president’s aides, without Trump’s knowledge.

They were attempting to contain the scandal that erupted as a result of the administration’s botched handling of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files. The meeting, in July last year, included Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Communications Director Steven Cheung, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Stephen Feinberg was reportedly reprimanded by Donald Trump over the phone. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The group worked to develop a gesture of transparency that would convince the president’s MAGA base that he was sympathetic to their concerns. “Which itself was a problem, because he clearly wasn’t,” Haberman and Swan note.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported a “massive leak hunt” was conducted at the White House when an excerpt of the book was released.

Another embarrassing leak came after Trump was forced to change planes when traveling back from a NATO summit in Turkey earlier this month.

Former national security officials familiar with the matter told MS NOW that the switch was due to concerns around the capabilities of the $400m jet, gifted to the president by the government of Qatar.