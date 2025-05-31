Musk’s Drug Bladder Issues Gross Out CNN Host: ‘Very Disturbing’

A CNN host shuddered at the thought of Elon Musk’s ketamine-induced bladder problems.

The New York Times published a bombshell report on the Department of Government Efficiency chief’s drug use while advising the Trump administration, which includes ketamine, magic mushrooms, ecstasy, and Adderall. Musk has used ketamine to such a degree that it has caused bladder problems—a side-effect of excessive use.

Meghan Twohey, one of the reporters on the story, spoke with CNN’s Erin Burnett about the Tesla CEO’s drug use.

“As he rose to political power last year as he joined Trump on the presidential campaign trail, he was telling people that he was doing so much ketamine that it was causing bladder issues, which is a common effect of chronic use of the drug,” Twohey said.

“It obviously would be very disturbing to imagine what that would be,” Burnett replied.

Elon Musk is alleged to have used ketamine in doses high and frequent enough to affect his bladder. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to two doctors who spoke with the Daily Beast, the Tesla CEO would have to be taking ketamine “multiple times a week” for it to be causing bladder problems. Chronic use of ketamine can result in frequent and painful urination, issues with incontinence, and kidney failure.

Twohey expanded on Musk’s use of substances, including a daily medication box he travels with, which contained “up to 20 pills,” including Adderall, a stimulant.

“We were able to obtain a photo of a daily medication box that he travels with,” Twohey said. “What’s significant here is that our reporting found that not only is he doing so much ketamine that he was telling people it was giving him bladder issues, but that he also appeared to be using many, many prescription drugs.”

“Wow, this is all incredible,” Burnett said.

Musk had previously admitted in an interview with former CNN host Don Lemon last year that he had been taking “a small amount” of ketamine every two weeks to treat depression.

Though Musk has now formally left his role as chief of DOGE, the White House says the Tesla CEO will continue to advise on government policy in a less formal capacity. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The New York Times stated in its report that Musk’s use of drugs might account for his increasingly erratic behavior, including his famed “Nazi saulte” at a rally for Trump’s inauguration and mumbling interviews.

Musk formally exited his post as chief of President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting “Department of Government Efficiency” drive on Friday, having served up to the mandated limit of 130 days for special government employees.

The Tesla chief hit back at the Times over the story during a White House briefing commemorating his departure on Friday.

“Is The New York Times the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate—is it the same organization?” he said. “I think the judge just ruling against The New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax and that they might have to give back that Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times? Let’s move on!”

Trump himself similarly dismissed the claims, saying he “wasn’t” aware of Musk’s drug consumption, that he continues to think the SpaceX chief is “fantastic,” and that he’s “not troubled by anything to do with Elon.”

The White House has said that Musk will continue to advise the administration on future policy, albeit in a less formal capacity.