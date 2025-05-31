Elon Musk’s official DOGE departure from the White House on Friday was overshadowed by news concerning his alleged drug use. An explosive report by The New York Times claimed that Musk, 53, was using ketamine daily on the Trump campaign trail.

When asked about the allegations regarding his former sidekick by a reporter as he touched down in Washington this evening, Trump said he “wasn’t” aware of Musk’s regular drug consumption.

“I think he’s fantastic,” Trump said. “I think Elon is a fantastic guy.”

When asked if the report was “troubling” to him, Trump reasserted that, “I’m not troubled by anything to do with Elon. I think he’s fantastic.”

The claim that Musk is taking so much ketamine that he is experiencing bladder issues riled the SpaceX CEO during a White House press conference on Friday. “Let’s move on! Okay, next question?” Musk snapped when asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about The New York Times report.

Ketamine is a drug used often in the medical industry for pain relief. But, over the last few years, it has been increasingly used by mental health practitioners to treat depression and other psychological illnesses. However, the drug, also used as an animal tranquilizer, is known to cause “ketamine-induced cystitis” and can lead to serious bladder issues as well as kidney failure. It has been implicated in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

It’s not the only drug that Musk is reported to have used. Allegedly, the billionaire carried a box of various narcotics around with him while on the campaign trail. The drugs in question include Adderall, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms.

New York Times reporter Megan Twohey told MSNBC on Friday that the White House had refused to answer questions over whether or not Musk had been drug tested during his tenure.

Still, Trump concluded that Musk “Did a great job” and that his legacy program, DOGE, will continue.

“By the time it’s finished,” Trump said, “We’ll have numbers that’ll knock your socks off.”