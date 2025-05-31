Jesse Watters Spins Musk’s Drug Use Report Into Attack on Hunter Biden

Fox News’ Jesse Watters used an explosive report about all the drugs that close Trump ally Elon Musk has been taking to instead discuss Hunter Biden.

On The Five, Watters responded to the former Trump administration fixture’s allegedly bladder-harming ketamine habit—and his ecstasy, Adderall, and mushroom usage—by alluding to the son of Trump’s predecessor, ever the target of right-wing complaints.

“Now they are accusing [Musk] of being a drug addict,” Watters began. “There was drug addicts in the last White House, and there was cocaine all over the place! They didn’t say anything about that when an actual drug addict was running the country behind the scenes.”

Musk is alleged to have taken so much ketamine that it caused bladder damage. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Hunter Biden was a close adviser to his father during his presidency, but unlike Musk, he never attended any Cabinet meetings, nor did he slash the government workforce at the president’s direction.

Watters thumbed his nose at Friday’s report in The New York Times because he himself never saw “any evidence of drugs.”

Watters’ fixation on Biden centers around how he has spoken of a past addiction to crack cocaine.

Also relevant is a July 2023 incident in which the U.S. Secret Service found a small bag of cocaine in a cubby of a highly trafficked West Wing entryway.

Biden’s whole family was on vacation at the time of the discovery, and the investigation closed less than two weeks later with authorities unable to identify any suspects, let alone file charges. Yet some Republicans like Donald Trump couldn’t help but suggest Biden as the culprit.

On Friday, The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld also showed no interest in the report on Musk’s alleged drug usage.

“Why should we believe that when it comes out now?” he said. “What if he came out in support of Biden? We never would have heard about the ketamine, but he’s pro-Trump and now you’re talking about the ketamine!”

Musk had already admitted to using the drug. In March 2024, for instance, he told former CNN host Don Lemon, “If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work.”

But Friday’s report claimed Musk’s usage was more intense than previously known.

Among its other findings was how Musk received advance warnings of drug tests at SpaceX which, as a government contractor, must maintain a drug-free workplace. Also, the White House declined to say whether Musk had been drug tested at all.