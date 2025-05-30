Insiders Spill Elon Musk’s Frenzied Drug Use at Trump’s Side

Elon Musk was using drugs on a much larger and more “serious” scale than previously thought during the 2024 campaign trail, according to an explosive report.

Musk, the tech billionaire who became arguably the most influential person in President Donald Trump’s inner circle, is alleged to have taken so much ketamine it ended up damaging his bladder, as well as frequently taking ecstasy and magic mushrooms, The New York Times reports.

Musk is also said to have carried a box around with him, which normally contained around 20 pills, including Adderall, according to a photo seen by The Times and others.

Elon Musk has long caused concerns over his apparent erratic behaviour. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

It’s unclear whether Elon Musk continued using an extreme cocktail of drugs while leading the Department of Government Efficiency during Trump’s second term. However, The Times reports that Musk has continued to exhibit erratic behavior such as allegedly giving a Nazi salute at a January inauguration event and appearing frantic and disjointed in interviews and public appearances.

The alleged drug use reportedly occurred during a period of personal turmoil for Musk, including public clashes with estranged children and revelations of previously unknown offspring.

Musk has admitted to occasionally using small amounts of prescribed ketamine to manage his mental health.

“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk told former CNN anchor Don Lemon in March 2024.

But sources close to Musk claim he was taking the anesthetic almost daily, and at times mixed it with recreational drugs.

Musk is said to have told people close to him that his ketamine use had become so frequent that it was damaging his bladder, which is a common side effect of the drug among its heavy users. This was around the time that Musk publicly endorsed Trump for president in July 2024.

He also allegedly used ecstasy and magic mushrooms at private gatherings across the U.S. and at least once event overseas.

According to The Times, Musk was even alerted in advance when random drug testing was scheduled at his company, SpaceX.

Elon Musk has previously admitted to taking ketamine, although not to the scale detailed in the report. Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images

“Elon has pushed the boundaries of his bad behavior more and more,” Philip Low, a neuroscientist and former friend of Musk, told The Times.

The bombshell claims surfaced just as Trump and Musk were set to appear together at a Friday press conference to officially announce Musk’s departure from his federal cost-cutting role.

Musk’s official position as a “special government employee” requires him to step down after 130 days, with that deadline ending on May 30.