CNN Host Explains Why Network Won’t Air Trump Speech Live

CNN host John King revealed why the network would not be airing President Donald Trump’s primetime address Thursday night.

King confirmed the network’s decision at the top of the 8 p.m. hour during Anderson Cooper 360, saying the choice was due to Trump’s previous false statements on the topic of election integrity.

“We’re going to be watching and listening to what he says tonight and we will bring you any breaking news ASAP, but we are not going to take the president’s speech live,” King said. “That’s because of this president’s history of misleading and, in some cases, false statements on the subject of elections and elections integrity.”

“Also because the White House earlier today said he’ll be showing newly declassified documents and we want to make sure we have time to review them, to contextualize whatever he says, or shows, before airing it,” King added.