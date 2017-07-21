CNN: Kushner’s WH Status Still Being Used to Attract Investors

CHEAT SHEET
Jared Kushner’s White House status is being used to lure Chinese investors, according to a CNN investigation. In online promotions written in Chinese, businesses working with Kushner Companies, the Kushner family real estate business, write about “the celebrity of the family is 30-something ‘Mr. Perfect’ Jared Kushner, who once served as CEO of Kushner Companies.” A U.S. government program allows for investors to be given, at a minimum, a U.S. visa if they put down than $500,000. That program, known as EB-5, was mentioned in a separate posting along with a reference to President Donald Trump. “The lead developer on the now-completed project was Kushner Companies which is linked to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner,” one reads, adding later: “Given this, in the Trump era, the EB-5 program is likely to receive support and be expanded.” A Kushner Companies spokesperson said the firm was not aware of the postings “and has nothing to do with them,” adding it plans to send a cease-and-desist letter.