Scott Jennings made a weird flex after Donald Trump brought him onstage at a rally celebrating the president’s first 100 days in office.

CNN’s token MAGA panelist bragged about “owning” liberals at the Michigan event on Tuesday night after the president called for Jennings to take the stage.

“We have a man here that—I don’t know but he’s defending me all the time on CNN, and he defends me really well, but he can’t go too far, because if he goes too far, he’ll get fired,” Trump said as he introduced Jennings.

“CNN, this is the end of Scott,” the president added jokingly. “Oh, who cares? Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you, Scott.”

I got caught up in the moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eEe8vcDlwW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 29, 2025

Jennings only spent a brief moment on the stage, but claimed on X that he quickly got “caught up in the moment.”

“We were flying in here today, and I said, ‘Look at these farms. I gotta get a farm in Michigan, because when you own as many libs as I do, you got to put a place to put them all,’” Jennings said on stage.

Trump broke out into a chuckle as the crowd cheered on the 47-year-old while he made his exit.

The conservative pundit is a regular at CNN roundtables and often clashes with other panelists in fiery conversations about the Trump administration’s policies.

Last week, CNN host Laura Coates slapped down Jennings for talking over her during a heated discussion on the judiciary’s pushback against Trump’s agenda.

Jennings said it didn’t matter to him that some of the judges blocking Trump’s policies were appointees of the president: “I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care who appointed them, I don’t care!”

Coates was having none of it. “Well, here’s what I do care about,” she said. “I care about when I let you speak and you overtalk me.”

Earlier this month, another CNN roundtable went off the rails after Jennings took a personal dig at a co-panelist while discussing Trump’s market-crashing tariffs.

“You got fired from your job,” Jennings told Tiffany Cross, whose highly-rated weekend morning show, The Cross Connection, was canceled in 2022. “How relevant are you?”

But Jennings’ tense exchanges seem to have endeared him to those in Trump’s close orbit.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2025

DOGE chief Elon Musk earlier boosted a CNN clip where Jennings took his side amid a feud with trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“First of all, if I were going to start a business, I would call Elon. That’s number one,” Jennings said. “Number two: Navarro was wrong.”

Musk responded to the clip on X with by posting three American flag emojis.