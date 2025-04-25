Media

Scott Jennings Smacked Down While Attempting to Interrupt CNN Host

WAIT YOUR TURN

CNN’s MAGA correspondent was put in his place by host Laura Coates.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Scott Jennings was humbled by CNN host Laura Coates on Thursday after she slapped him down for speaking over her during a heated segment.

During a panel discussion about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office on Live With Laura Coates, a fired-up Jennings heaped scorn on the federal judges who have provided pushback against the president’s agenda and demanded Congress intervene to overrule them.

“The truth is, [Trump’s] running into a wall of resistance in some of these individual federal district court judges, and I think the Congress honestly needs to step in or the Supreme Court needs to step in because it’s not right what they’re doing to this presidency,” Jennings told Coates.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN Host to Scott Jennings: ‘Let Me Explain More Slowly’‘YOU’RE NOT LISTENING’
Sean Craig
Abby Phillip and Scott Jennings appear on the February 10, 2025 broadcast of CNN's NewsNight.

Coates attempted to respond by pointing out some of the judges who had stood in Trump’s way had been personally appointed by him, but before she could finish her point Jennings interjected and snapped at her.

“I don’t care!” Jennings said repeatedly. “I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care who appointed them, I don’t care!”

But Coates was having none of Jennings’ poor manners. “Well here’s what I do care about,” she told the conservative commentator. “I care about when I let you speak and you overtalk me. So here’s the point I was making.

“Some [judges] are appointed by Trump, and number 2, the idea of not having them be able to govern when they’re actually talking about assessing the injunctive relief. These are sometimes temporary measures to then fully evaluate the actual claims that are being made before the court.

CNN Panel Laughs at Analyst Calling Trump Cabinet ‘Diverse’STAND-UP SCOTT
Katie Francis
Scott Jennings on State of the Union.

“It doesn’t mean that the administration is going to lose, but to put a pin in an injunctive relief. And to that end, the Supreme Court, at least two justices have said they want to explore the notion of nationwide injunctive relief. But if the president criticizes their authority and undermines their credibility, they might not be followed, which is going to be a death knell for the law in this country.”

Recent polling shows that the vast majority of Republican voters believe Trump is obligated to obey rulings made by the Supreme Court, but nearly one in three think he has the authority to ignore lower court rulings, Newsweek reports.

The data follows a series of rulings made by the court in April which state that Trump is obligated to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador after being accused of being a gang member.

A total of 88 percent of Americans believe Trump should uphold the Supreme Court’s ruling, while only 9 percent said he does not have to obey them, according to polling from Pew Research.

Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsParanoid Hegseth Plasters Pentagon With Photos of Controversial Wife
Leigh Kimmins
WorldPope Francis Hasn’t Even Been Laid to Rest and There’s Already Conclave Drama
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTop Trump Health Adviser Blames “Demonic Forces” for Childhood Diseases
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsWhat 95 Days Sucking Up to Trump Got the Tech Lords
David Gardner
TrumplandNational Weather Service Reinstates Translated Alerts After DOGE Cuts
Josh Fiallo