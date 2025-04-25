Scott Jennings Smacked Down While Attempting to Interrupt CNN Host

Scott Jennings was humbled by CNN host Laura Coates on Thursday after she slapped him down for speaking over her during a heated segment.

During a panel discussion about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office on Live With Laura Coates, a fired-up Jennings heaped scorn on the federal judges who have provided pushback against the president’s agenda and demanded Congress intervene to overrule them.

“The truth is, [Trump’s] running into a wall of resistance in some of these individual federal district court judges, and I think the Congress honestly needs to step in or the Supreme Court needs to step in because it’s not right what they’re doing to this presidency,” Jennings told Coates.

Coates attempted to respond by pointing out some of the judges who had stood in Trump’s way had been personally appointed by him, but before she could finish her point Jennings interjected and snapped at her.

“I don’t care!” Jennings said repeatedly. “I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care who appointed them, I don’t care!”

But Coates was having none of Jennings’ poor manners. “Well here’s what I do care about,” she told the conservative commentator. “I care about when I let you speak and you overtalk me. So here’s the point I was making.

“Some [judges] are appointed by Trump, and number 2, the idea of not having them be able to govern when they’re actually talking about assessing the injunctive relief. These are sometimes temporary measures to then fully evaluate the actual claims that are being made before the court.

“It doesn’t mean that the administration is going to lose, but to put a pin in an injunctive relief. And to that end, the Supreme Court, at least two justices have said they want to explore the notion of nationwide injunctive relief. But if the president criticizes their authority and undermines their credibility, they might not be followed, which is going to be a death knell for the law in this country.”

Recent polling shows that the vast majority of Republican voters believe Trump is obligated to obey rulings made by the Supreme Court, but nearly one in three think he has the authority to ignore lower court rulings, Newsweek reports.

The data follows a series of rulings made by the court in April which state that Trump is obligated to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador after being accused of being a gang member.

A total of 88 percent of Americans believe Trump should uphold the Supreme Court’s ruling, while only 9 percent said he does not have to obey them, according to polling from Pew Research.