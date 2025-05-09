CNN Panel Clashes Over Congratulating Trump for Not Attacking the Pope Yet

Conservative radio host Ben Ferguson was slapped down on CNN after suggesting Donald Trump should be praised for his response to the ascension of the first American Pope.

Chicago-born Robert Prevost was anointed as the new Pope on Thursday, and immediately turned heads over his prior criticism of the Trump administration’s approach to immigration and remarks made by JD Vance.

Nevertheless, Trump acknowledged the ascension with a fairly standard response, writing “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” on Truth Social.

“It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

But during a panel discussion on Thursday’s edition of CNN Newsnight, Ferguson claimed the president deserved “credit” for obeying the basic rules of diplomacy.

“I think this is exactly why I think there’s some people tonight that should give some credit to President Donald Trump for the way he responded, because I think that’s probably maybe a little different than what he would have said in 2016,” said Ferguson.

“You look at what he said, saying, this is a great day. He actually took politics out of it as the president of the United States of America, which most people are wanting him to get involved politically.”

Ferguson suggested that Donald Trump’s approach to diplomacy had matured since his first term in 2016—despite the president earning the ire of Catholics worldwide just last week after posting an AI-generated image of himself as the pope and joking that he would like to be named the next pontiff.

Fellow panelist Bakari Sellers, however, refused to praise the president for his boilerplate response, and said Trump does not deserve credit for something he was “supposed to do” anyway. What followed was a frosty exchange.

“That bar is extremely low,” said Sellers, “and I think by setting the bar…”

“But can you give a little credit?” interjected Ferguson, to which he was told “No.”

Ferguson added: “So, in other words, even when Donald Trump does something right on the pope, you’re now saying, ‘I’m still going to criticize him?’”

Sellers said the issue was not one of politics, but one of things like “love, empathy, and truth.” When Ferguson then asked him why he refuses to show some love to the president when he gets things right on a nonpartisan issue, he responded:

“Because I’m not going to simply give you credit for coming out and doing something that you’re supposed to do. One of the most amazing things about this spiritual or religious journey that we’re on is, it’s not the way we profess it. It’s not the way we wear it on our sleeve. It’s not whether or not you can quote James or Ecclesiastes. It’s not those things. It’s how you walk and whether or not people can see God in the way that you walk.”

Ferguson interjected again before Sellers could finish his point, and the conversation was eventually derailed by crosstalk before host Abby Phillip moved things along.

Vice President JD Vance tweeted “Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!” in response to the pope’s ascension. He has not yet responded to the pontiff’s personal criticisms of his policies.