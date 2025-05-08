First American Elected Pope and Takes Name Leo XIV

Cardinals have elected the first American pope as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, a Chicago native, has been announced as Pope Francis’ successor. He will take the name Leo XIV.

Prevost is also a Peruvian citizen, and previously served as the Archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost poses after being elevated to the rank of cardinal at the Vatican, September 30, 2023. Reuters

The new leader of 1.4 billion Catholics is a member of the Augustinians and was previously a missionary in Peru before becoming a naturalized citizen there in 2015. He is the youngest pope to be elected since Pope John Paul II, and is widely seen as being part of the church’s progressive wing.

A polyglot who speaks English, Italian, Spanish, French and Portuguese and has spent much of life outside of America, an important aspect Prevost’s papal candidacy was his potential to transcend borders, according to The New York Times.

Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955 and ordained in 1983, at age 27. He holds degrees from Villanova University, Chicago’s Catholic Theological Union, and the Roman Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas.

In 2023, Pope Francis named Prevost to lead a powerful office of Vatican bishops who advise on the appointments of new bishops across the world.

President Donald Trump, who had jokingly endorsed the idea of an American pope—but also suggested it should be him—took to Truth Social to congratulate Prevost.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” Trump wrote. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

The Times reported that supporters of Prevost’s candidacy were pitching him as a more moderate successor to Pope Francis.

While he aligns ideologically with his predecessor in terms of his advocacy for the poor and immigrants, he will bring a more reserved style, according to the Times.

“He does not have excesses,” Rev. Michele Falcone, a priest who served under Prevost, told the Times of his mentor earlier this week. “Blessing babies, yes. Taking them in his arms, no.”

Prevost also diverges from Francis in his reluctance to embrace gay people.

In a 2012 speech, he criticized Western media for encouraging a “sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel,” including the “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children,” according to the Times.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.