CNN Panel Laughs in MAGA Guest’s Face Over Take on Trump Family Business

A CNN panel has laughed in the face of a MAGA attendee.

Trumpy talkshow host Jason Rantz was on CNN’s NewsNight panel with Abby Phillip on Wednesday night when he tried to defend the business ventures of the president’s two sons since their dad has been in office.

Eric and Don Jr. have become the figureheads of the Trump Organization in their father’s absence, but have raised eyebrows through their involvement in the worlds of capital, tech, defense and cryptocurrency, to name but a few.

Trump's crypto lads have been pulling in big bucks for the family. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

A clip of former first lady Michelle Obama’s podcast was played during the show, which featured her guest, Daily Show host Jon Stewart, ripping into Trump’s crypto-crazed sons and accusing them of profiteering.

“A Michelle meme coin,” Stewart said on the podcast clip. “You guys didn’t do a pump and dump. You could have had a weapons company. You could have sold missiles to yourself. Don and Eric have a drone company. I don’t even know what to say.”

After the clip, Phillip said: “Apparently, a missed opportunity on the part of a lot of past presidents and first ladies.”

Rantz went in, trying to defend Trump and score points on Obama, claiming it was ironic that her podcast has the platform it does because of her former office.

Trump and the boys netted $1.4 billion last year, according to filings submitted in July. Getty Images

Co-panelist and former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers hit back, sharply pointing out that Obama isn’t in government.

“She isn’t in government, and neither are Eric and Donald Trump,” Rantz said. “I mean, look, this would be different if Donald Trump and his family didn’t come to it with the business background that he already had.”

The retort made Sellers laugh, before Phillip jumped in.

“They were in the real estate business. They were not in the rare Earth mineral business. They’re not in the drone business. They’re not in the bank business. I mean, come on,” she said, a smile on her face.

Bakari Sellers couldn't help but laugh at his co-panelist. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE

“It’s not a good hill to die on,” Sellers added, still dealing with his laughter.

Filings in July revealed that Trump made $1.4bn in 2025, BBC reports, a year in which he spent 346 days as president.

The brothers operate a diversified portfolio. They have their finance firm World Liberty Financial, and are thought to be involved in drone company Unusual Machines.

There have been memecoins too, the official $TRUMP for the president and MELANIA for the first lady. Both have largely crashed in value since they launched.

The husband and wife have his and hers crypto meme coins. Eric Lee/Reuters

There’s also Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates Trump’s main communications outlet, Truth Social, which is now charging vast sums to give interested parties early access to the president’s words.

That venture is touted to charge $100,000 a month to paying customers, prompting two media groups to sue Trump earlier this month.