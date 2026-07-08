The Reason Why Trump’s Grift Keeps Getting Worse: Wolff

President Donald Trump will continue to leech off the American people to benefit himself because he feels invincible, his longtime biographer has alleged.

In the latest episode of Inside Trump’s Head, author Michael Wolff and co-host Joanna Coles dove into Trump’s schemes to profit from his supporters, noting that it appears to be only getting worse as he continues to skirt serious accountability.

“I wonder if anybody is watching and invested in Trump meme coins,” Coles said. “900,000 people did, and they’ve lost collectively $3 billion.”

Wolff corrected her, noting that investors have actually lost over $3.8 billion on the coin. Trump, meanwhile, has pocketed $636 million for himself, according to Fortune.

Trump has made billions from his crypto schemes. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“What I wonder is, what’s in their head? I mean... wouldn’t you say that... there should be a collective revolt at this point, if you were among the 900,000 who lost this money?” Wolff said. “Because, remember: they lost this money, Trump made billions.”

The president’s latest financial disclosure revealed that Trump, 80, earned over $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency in 2025, including over $635 million in licensing royalties from “Celebration Coins” and over $525 million in proceeds from token sales by World Liberty Financial—the cryptocurrency firm he founded with his sons.

“So what are these people thinking?” Wolff pondered.

“Are they thinking, ‘I just got in too late. If only I got in earlier. It’s my fault, I’m a terrible investor?’” Coles theorized. “Or are they thinking it’s going to come back? ‘It’s going to come back, it’s just low right now. Bitcoin is low right now. At least I’m in the crypto game.’ Because obviously, this is a crypto grift.”

Trump's wife Melania also launched her own memecoin, which failed miserably. Kraken

“I can’t fathom it. I mean, first thing: Who... are these people who would invest alongside Donald Trump?” Wolff said. “I mean, this is... the classic rigged market. Of course, Donald Trump—the house—is going to win. Of course you’re going to lose."

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

“Now, having said that, of course, many people are already—there’s a whole industry of people betting against the house," Wolff continued. “And they don’t... revolt. So I guess I’ve answered my question.”

Coles said that the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial is a “bit of a … scam,” but “legal.”

Zach Witkoff, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump ring the stock market opening bell last summer. Each family stands to benefit from deals the Trump administration is making. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

“It’s so shameless. It’s just extraordinary, this grift, and it’s the president doing it,” she added. “We are still outraged by this, aren’t we?”

“Well, in principle, of course,” Wolff answered. “But the other point of outrage is a real, emotional, moral reaction to what is grievously wrong, unfair, and corrupt.”

Wolff then brought up the Watergate scandal, which Vice President JD Vance downplayed last month as something that would now be a “12-hour news story” today, saying it was a moment when the American public “came to moral attention.”

“Clearly, they have not here,” he said. “They have not at any point of the Trump grift... which is now 10 years running, getting worse and worse and worse, and more lucrative... for him.”

This photo illustration shows the representation of the $Trump meme coin. NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Trump family has profited nearly $2.5 billion from digital grift scams, according to the House Oversight Democrats’ Trump Family Digital Grift Wealth Tracker.

“He’s a businessman—of course, he’s going to take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way," Wolff added. “I wish I could take advantage of every opportunity like that. Not I... but the man on the street.”