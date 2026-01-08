CNN Panel Smacks Down Scott Jennings Over ICE Killing

MAGA pundit Scott Jennings was shut down live on air after repeating unconfirmed DHS claims about Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot dead by an ICE officer.

Good, 37, was killed on Wednesday after an agent fired repeatedly into her car on a suburban street in Minneapolis.

Video from the scene shows the unidentified ICE agent yelling for the driver to get out of the “f---ing car” as he approached a Honda SUV blocked on a residential street. The officer attempted to open the driver’s door, and Good was shot three times, with her vehicle then crashing into another car.

Speaking on CNN’s Newsnight with Abby Phillip on Wednesday, Jennings stuck to the Trump administration’s talking points after saying the fatal shooting—which left a 6-year-old child orphaned—was “terrible.”

Video shows when the officer shot the victim, who was driving away. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

“You don‘t want people to die in law enforcement situations or otherwise, but it strikes me that we are undergoing an epidemic of political vigilantism right now,” Jennings said.

The conservative commentator then claimed there have been “hundreds of car rammings” against ICE agents across America. In November, the DHS said “far-left rhetoric” had seen ramming attacks against officers double to 99 incidents.

“According to DHS, this lady in this car today, along with other vehicles, had been tracking ICE agents around,” Jennings claimed. “I understand they don‘t like the fact that these agents are enforcing existing immigration law, but that‘s not how we change laws in this country.”

Jennings also referenced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calling ICE the “modern-day Gestapo” last year.

Scott Jennings butts heads with Ana Navarro on CNN's NewsNight. screen grab

“What do you think happens when you radicalize a base of people?” Jennings asked.

Host Phillip cut him off, pointing out the limited information about Good currently available. “We actually don’t know that she was doing any of the things that you suggested,” Phillip said. “We don’t know anything about what she was doing.”

Jennings repeated the DHS party line, saying Good had been “tracking around” ICE agents all day.

Phillip corrected him, saying she had read everything she could about Good but there was still no confirmation about exactly what she was doing on Wednesday.

The killing left a 6-year-old boy orphaned. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“We don’t know that she was part of a convoy,” Phillip said. “We don’t know that she was trying to do anything, particularly with ICE agents. We know her wife was outside of the vehicle recording, but we’re talking about jumping to conclusions.”

Jennings asked Phillip if Good “accidentally wandered in there,” with the host correcting him, saying, “She lives in that neighborhood.”

He followed up by asking Phillip, “You say the federal government is lying about them following ICE agents around?

“All I’m saying is that we don’t know,” she replied.

PoliticsGirl YouTuber Leigh McGowan joined the discussion, saying Americans are now actively filming immigration officers “because ICE agents have been known to kill people, because people are disappearing in custody.”

Jennings said the filming was “encouraging people to interfere with federal law enforcement and people are getting killed.”

McGowan rejected that claim, saying people “need to get it on tape because DHS is lying and because ICE is lying and because people are getting hurt and they’re disappearing.”

CNN’s conservative host also got schooled by fellow panelist Ana Navarro after he wondered “why people are putting themselves in these positions” all across the country.

“Because they’re Americans and they can’t stand what they’re seeing,” Navarro replied.