CNN Poll: Obama Up in Colo.

It's the home stretch now. A CNN/ORC poll released Thursday showed President Obama leading 50 percent to 48 percent among likely voters in Colorado, but the president's slim lead is well within the margin of error. The tightly contested battleground state—with nine electoral votes went for Obama in 2008, and this time around, he has a tiny lead with independents. Meanwhile, a Pew study released Friday indicates that both Obama and Mitt Romney have received overwhelmingly negative coverage in the media. From Aug. 27 to Oct. 21, just 19 percent of the stories about President Obama were considered "favorable," with 30 percent considered "unfavorable." For Romney, only 15 percent were favorable and 38 percent unfavorable.
