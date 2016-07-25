CNN Poll: Trump Gets Big Convention Bump

CHEAT SHEET
Following the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last week, Donald Trump is seeing a significant bump in the polls, leading Hillary Clinton by 44 percent to 39 percent in a new CNN/ORC survey released Monday morning. Gary Johnson garnered 9 percent, with Jill Stein in fourth place at 3 percent. Before the convention, Clinton was ahead in the four-way poll with 42 percent to Trump’s 37 percent. A head-to-head CNN/ORC poll without Johnson and Stein found Trump with 48 percent and Clinton with 45 percent. According to CNN, a post-convention bump like Trump’s hasn’t occurred since 2000. It’s the Republican nominee’s highest position in a CNN/ORC poll against Clinton since September of last year. Separately, a new CBS News battleground states tracking poll put the candidates at a virtual tie.