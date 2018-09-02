CNN Pulls Asia Argento ‘Parts Unknown’ Episodes

CNN has pulled three episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown that featured actress Asia Argento in connection with recent sexual assault allegations against her. A spokesperson for the network confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Saturday that the episodes were no longer available on the company’s streaming service, CNN Go, “in light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento.” The network said the episodes would be unavailable “until further notice.” Argento appeared in two episodes of the show that took place in Rome and Southern Italy, and she directed a later episode set in Hong Kong. Argento, a driving force behind the #MeToo movement and one of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers, has come under fire after news broke last month that she allegedly paid $380,000 to a man who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17. She has denied any misconduct and said Bourdain paid off her accuser, actor Jimmy Bennett.
