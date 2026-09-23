Banned CNN White House reporter Betsy Klein has exposed insider details of first lady Melania Trump’s defiance of her husband.

President Donald Trump, 80, banned news outlets including CNN, MS NOW and Politico from covering the White House last Friday, who then launched a First Amendment lawsuit against the president.

The senior president even lashed out at CNN host Kaitlan Collins at the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday, stating, “I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me. You shouldn’t be here.”

First Lady Melania Trump arrives with President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

However, Melania Trump, 56, overruled her husband’s media ban by personally allowing CNN to cover her appearance at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Appearing on OutFront with Erin Burnett after covering the event, Klein said it was fair to read Melania’s decision as “a symbolic break between the first couple on this issue of press freedom.”

Klein, who had her White House badge seized on Saturday after the president’s ban, said CNN’s credential for Melania’s event was approved on Sunday.

The reporter said Melania “is aware of the ban,” her husband instigated over outlets he branded “fake news,” and that “her office made an intentional decision,” to allow both CNN and Politico to cover her speech on Tuesday, citing a source.

“They had the discretion to decide who would be granted credentials to this event,” Klein said. “But this decision to approve those credentials really underscores how Melania Trump operates. She is independent of her husband. She does things her way.”

Betsy Klein talks Melania Trump on CNN with Erin Burnett. CNN

She added, “The first lady is meticulously involved in details around all of her public appearances, including the substance of her remarks, the sartorial decisions she makes that send a diplomatic message, as well as editing minutiae in press releases.”

The CNN reporter also pointed out another deviation from her husband’s messaging in Melania’s ‘Fostering the Future Together’ event on Tuesday. It featured global leaders and other first spouses from 57 member nations to review children’s access to education technology and promote online safety.

In her speech, Melania said, “the future of our world will be determined by what we do for our children today.”

First Lady Melania Trump has let two of her husband's most-hated outlets cover her speech. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Klein said Melania’s speech “drew some contrasts” on the divisive issue of AI, compared to the president’s stance on the technology.

“She advocated for safety and responsibility for artificial intelligence for children, in contrast with her husband, who has aggressively advocated for development of that technology,” Klein said.

In her speech, Melania said AI is “transforming entire business sectors,” but said access to AI alone is “not empowerment.”

“We must give our children the tools—and teach them how to use those tools wisely,” Melania said, with Klein noting the first lady “struck a very cautious tone there.”

Trump has blamed Democrats for spreading fear about data centers and the potential dangers of unchecked AI development. The caution follows a former Anthropic researcher who quit this month, saying people at the company believe that AI “could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Trump insisted this month that he was not downplaying fears, saying “It’s gonna be more good than bad, by a lot” . He added, “Whoever wins AI, wins.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Melania Trump for comment.

Also on OutFront, Ryan Goodman, who was Special Counsel to the General Counsel under former President Barack Obama, reacted to Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling Today on Tuesday, “We’re not closing CNN... they’re just now allowed to work from the workspace at the White House.”

Goodman was asked by Burnett if Rubio’s argument was why Melania went rogue and credentialed CNN and Politico to cover her speech.