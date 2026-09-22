Jimmy Kimmel Spots Strange Detail About Robotic Melania

First Lady Melania Trump could be an AI, according to Jimmy Kimmel.

The veteran late-night host delivered a savage cold open on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he poked and prodded at President Donald Trump’s wife over her various public appearances and strange obsession.

He pointed out that while the 56-year-old has been noticeably absent from the White House—or anywhere else her husband is—when she has been spotted, she has been strikingly hospitable to the rise of artificial intelligence.

Kimmel also mocked Melania Trump's walk with a robot. Jimmy Kimmel Live!/C-SPAN

“AI has a lot of very smart people very concerned, but one of the more surprising advocates for AI has been Melania Trump,” Kimmel said. “For whatever reason, AI seems to be her thing. This summer, Melania hosted the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge and gave a very friendly AI speech.”

He then played a supercut of several clips of her speaking about AI, its upsides, and what it could mean for the future.

Among them was a speech she gave to the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education in early September, saying that, “During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance.”

“This, this is fascinating,” Kimmel said, before playing a short clip. “This is Melania walking alongside a robot.

Kimmel joked that Melania was an AI. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Now, I don’t know if it’s learning to walk from her or she’s learning to walk from it, but it is very similar. And watch her here shaking hands with these kids, OK?” he said, as a corresponding clip flashed up on screen, before shifting to a convention showing a robot shaking hands with visitors. “Now, I’ve seen this handshake before, and that’s where I’ve seen it. It’s weird, right?

“Melania became a United States citizen on July 28th, 2006,” the host continued. “The exact date of a groundbreaking paper—paper that made modern AI possible—was published in the Journal of Science, which makes me wonder: is it possible that Melania is AI?

“It’s all adding up. Melania, it’s so obvious it was right in front of us the whole time. You can’t even spell her name…” he said as the M-E-L-A-N of her name faded on the screen behind him, leaving only the I-A, which promptly switched around to spell A-I.

Questions have been asked about Melania's attendance at events with her husband. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

“There’s definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth,” the first lady said, her face suddenly appearing on the screen.

“We’re in a lot of trouble!” Kimmel joked.