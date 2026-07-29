CNN Star Ups Heat on McConnell Over Disappearing Act

CNN host Erin Burnett is upping the pressure on Sen. Mitch McConnell to prove that he is capable of serving as a senator for another six months.

Burnett called out McConnell’s extended absence on Tuesday, imploring him during a segment with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to prove he is capable of carrying out the job he is paid taxpayer money to complete.

Office of Mitch McConnell

McConnell’s health mystery dates back to June 14 for what his office claims was a fall followed by a case of pneumonia. Since then, the lawmaker has shared two photos of himself smiling next to his wife, but no videos to show his movement or his voice.

McConnell, 84, has not called in to any news networks, either. Burnett said this raises serious questions about whether he should still be in office—questions Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has also frequently raised this month.

“It matters where everybody is... and Sen. Mitch McConnell’s presence matters. He has not spoken publicly,” she said, noting it has been 44 days since his fall. “Do you agree with Beshear‘s demand at this point? And I know, of course, you have empathy for the senator and whatever he is going through, but do you agree with Beshear?”

Booker said he did have empathy for his colleague, but also said that Beshear was correct.

“His state deserves two acting senators who can get the job done, and if this is something where he‘s not going to be returning to the job or is incapacitated and unable to do the job, then he is right to demand transparency and accountability,” Booker said. “I think if they’re hiding something, that is really undermining what the public will should be demanding.”

McConnell has had several health problems in the last few years. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

McConnell’s office is led by longtime aide Terry Carmack, who is set to make $226,000 this year.

McConnell claimed in his statement on Monday that he is still handling Senate business.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders,” he said.

Terry Carmack has worked for Mitch McConnell since 2010. He was promoted to chief of staff in 2021. Billy Suratt/Apex MediaWire/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

But it seems the public is not taking his word for it.

Burnett asked Booker whether some of his Republican colleagues who claimed to have spoken with McConnell, like Sen. John Thune, can explain why the senator has not just picked up the phone already.

“Has anyone explained to you—because maybe you‘ve talked to some of the senators who said they‘ve spoken to Senator McConnell—has anyone given you an answer as to why, if he‘s able to talk to them on the phone, as they say he has, he can‘t post a video or call into a show or a podcast?" she asked.

Booker said no Republican has given him a good explanation for why McConnell hasn't posted a video or had a phone interview. CNN

Booker’s response was not encouraging for those searching for answers on McConnell’s health.

“No. None whatsoever,” he said. “And that‘s very concerning.”

Beshear has also sent a letter to Thune, which he wrote “under the assumption that [McConnell] is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition.”