McConnell Faces Backlash Over Propped-Up ‘Staged’ Photos

Mitch McConnell’s office released a new photo of the 84-year-old on Monday, but it’s already getting pushback for not being solid evidence of “proof of life.”

The Kentucky senator has not been seen publicly in more than six weeks, and his office has only put out two images of him, seated in nearly identical poses with his wife Elaine Chao at his side.

No video has been released of the senator despite demands that he reassure voters he is on course for recovery.

In both images, McConnell is wearing a button-down and smiling at the camera as Chao holds his arm. The first image was released on July 12 amid rampant speculation, but the release of the second image on July 27 has sparked further criticism from some observers.

“Sorry but staged photos in which McConnell is propped up in a variety of different colored business shirts is not proof of life,” wrote gun violence prevention activist and author Shannon Watts on X.

The only two images released of Sen. Mitch McConnell since he was hospitalized June 14. Office of Mitch McConnell

“The fact that he won’t talk to a reporter or even do a video is pretty telling,” wrote former Obama adviser and podcast host Dan Pfeiffer on X.

Former Republican George Conway, the ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, had a similar assessment, writing in response to Pfeiffer, “Five seconds of video is all it would take.”

“If McConnell is doing a ‘strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation,’ then presumably they could release a photo or video of it to prove what they’re saying,” wrote Democratic strategist turned content creator Mike Nellis. “This latest photo and statement just raise more questions about why he can’t do something as basic as call a reporter or post a proof-of-life video.”

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MAGA voters were also deeply skeptical, likening the photo to the movie Weekend at Bernie’s, in which a dead man is constantly propped up to appear as though he is alive.

Gunther Eagleman, who mocked the original “proof of life” photo, wrote to his 1.7 million X followers: “Mitch McConnell is still missing... His staff refuses to tell us where he is or how he is doing.”

“That doesn’t look anything like Mitch,” one self-described “conservative patriot” wrote on X.

“Is Mitch McConnell at the fountain of youth?” added another.

“How is it possible he looks better after nearly flatlining? Why no video, Mitch?” another weighed in.

Along with the new photo of McConnell released on Monday, the senator’s office also dropped a new statement attributed to the Kentucky lawmaker as well as one from the office of the attending physician.

The physician’s office’s statement was unsigned but said that McConnell has “maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls” since being moved from hospital care to rehab.

However, it said he was “not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

Adding to the mystery are the unmarked Capitol Police SUVs that the Daily Beast has observed for days outside the hospital, parked in the same spot. One of the vehicles was still in place on Monday, after McConnell’s statement was released, while another had moved but a bright orange cone was reserving the car spot.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House multiple times about McConnell’s latest update and to ask if the president has had any contact with him since he was hospitalized on June 14 or if he had any concerns about his prolonged absence given his desire to pass the SAVE Act.

A staffer pushes U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell in a wheelchair at the U.S. Capitol, in March last year. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

So far, McConnell has missed dozens of crucial votes on everything from a war powers resolution on Iran to judicial nominations and policies on housing affordability. The White House has yet to respond.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has claimed he has spoken to McConnell multiple times now. A few other Senate Republicans and contributor and former staffer Scott Jennings have also insisted they spoke and he is on the mend.

However, the vast majority of GOP senators have avoided weighing in on their colleague or his condition since he was hospitalized on June 14. Several have called for more transparency over the past six weeks.