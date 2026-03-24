CNN Star Threatens to Go To Rival Network Over MAGA Makeover

Veteran tech reporter Kara Swisher is threatening to leave her role at CNN if Paramount Skydance successfully acquires the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

During a media event at Syracuse University on Monday, professor Margaret Talev asked Swisher about the shifts within the media industry, prompting the journalist to immediately point to looming changes at CNN.

“So speaking of business, we’ve been talking about what political reporters, how they might adjust the way they cover the beat to meet the moment in terms of technology. There’s also the business of journalism, which is quite impacted by technology, by AI, by the splintering because of social media, but also,” Talev started before Swisher interjected.

“By the purchasing of media by technology billionaires,” Swisher said, then asked, “Do you understand what they’re doing?”

Kara Swisher threatened to leave her contributing role at CNN if it is aquired by David Ellison. C-SPAN

Swisher then turned to former CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane, who left the network after it underwent a MAGA makeover following its acquisition by David Ellison, son of billionaire Trump donor Larry Ellison.

“Scott, good move. You’ll love it out here, it’s much better. You don’t wanna work for the Ellisons. I’ve spent a lot of time with Larry Ellison, and he’s a terrible person,” Swisher said.

Talev responded: “Okay, so you recently said that you would leave CNN if Paramount won the bidding for Warner Bros., perhaps as soon as the new series airs,” in reference to her new CNN show, Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever, which is scheduled to debut on the network next month.

“Is there a scenario in which you would stay anyway?” Talev asked.

“I don’t see how,” Swisher answered.

Swisher said Larry Ellison is an unpleasant person to work for. C-SPAN

“I don’t think they’ll be good owners. I don’t. I think they’ve already shown several times—including editorial choices, which Scott knows more about than I, though I know a lot, Scott — that they have no interest in journalism,” she elaborated, “and I refuse to work for an organization that doesn’t respect journalists.”

Swisher also explained that since she had already left traditional journalism and started her own media company, she felt less of a need to stay with the network.

“And so for me stand up to say, I’m not working for you hacks, I’m just not doing it, and it’s not worth it to me,” she said.

She also noted that she could go to CNN’s rival network, MS Now, if she still desired a traditional role in cable news.

“And so it just doesn’t hurt me because I can wander over to MS if I feel like having a television,” she said. “I can wander anywhere else.”

Paramount Skydance is poised to take control of CNN and HBO. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Daily Beast reached out to a CNN representative for comment.

A potential Paramount takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery is still months away, but Ellison has already proven successful in his effort to make the news more Trump-friendly.

In the Paramount Skydance merger, he acquired CBS News and installed MAGA-curious boss Bari Weiss, who had no prior experience in TV news, as the network’s editor-in-chief.

Tapper broadcasting from his office. CNN

Swisher’s comment comes as the network is already testing out changes amid a potential hostile takeover. Anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper have been experimenting with a new podcast-style show, hosting it in front of large microphones and in more casual attire.