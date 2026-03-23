Trump Melts Down at MAGA Reporter and Talks to CNN Instead

President Donald Trump melted down at a reporter from the conservative network Newsmax for daring to ask him serious questions.

Trump, 79, regularly freaks out at reporters from networks like CNN and the so-called “mainstream media,” but he could not contain his wrath for the reporter while talking to the press on Monday as he departed Florida.

The journalist could be heard trying to ask the president about his deployment of ICE agents to U.S. airports, when the president cut him off.

“Who are you with?” Trump asked, speaking on the tarmac.

“Newsmax, sir,” the man responded before trying to continue with his question.

“You’re not doing a very good job,“ Trump shot back.

President Donald Trump blasted a Newsmax reporter who was trying to ask him a question about ICE while speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 23, 2026. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The enraged president then turned away as if he were going to call on another reporter, but as the reporter persisted with his question, Trump pivoted back to attack him.

“You’re not doing a good job. Did you hear me?” he snapped.

Trump then turned back to another reporter in the group to ask a question.

“Can you believe it? I’m taking CNN over Newsmax. Can you believe it?” the president added, cutting off CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, one of his more frequent targets, to complain.

The president then proceeded to take the question from CNN on the Iran war, as he insisted the U.S. was having productive talks with Iran.

But the president’s anger at the Newsmax reporter continued as he kept taking a series of questions from the group before boarding Air Force One.

“I don’t think he’s going to be at Newsmax long,” Trump moments later cut off another reporter mid-question to comment while pointing back at the reporter who had so upset his feelings just feet away.

It appeared that Trump may have been set off by the Newsmax reporter because of an earlier question in which the reporter mentioned that Iran was calling the president a liar.

Despite being from a MAGA-friendly network, the reporter noted in his first question about Iran that the Iranian foreign ministry claimed the president “was not telling the truth when it comes to productive conversations to end the war.”