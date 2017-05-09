CNN: Subpoenas Issued to Flynn Associates

CHEAT SHEET
According to a report by CNN, federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. They are seeking business records as part of a larger probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The news came hours after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The subpoenas, which were issued in recent weeks, according to CNN, were received by associates who worked with Flynn on contracts after he was forced out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014. Investigators have reportedly been looking into possible wrongdoing in the way in which Flynn handled disclosures about payments from clients tied to Russia and Turkey.