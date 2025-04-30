Media

CNN Star Runs Through Trump’s ‘100 Lies’ in 100 Days

LIE WITNESS NEWS

Abby Phillip covered everything from Ukraine to eggs to condoms in just 93 seconds flat.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

CNN anchor Abby Phillip ridiculed Donald Trump‘s penchant for lies on Tuesday night, listing off nearly 100 of his lies to mark his 100th day in office.

Phillip opened Tuesday’s NewsNight episode by noting how Trump spewed more lies to a Michigan crowd of supporters that night, symbolizing how he has loaded his second term with more untruths as more Americans grew uneasy with his sweeping policies.

“Second verse, same as the first,” she said. “Donald Trump spent his 100th night in office telling lies in front of a MAGA crowd, as the majority of Americans don’t like what he’s done, including upending the global economy.”

She then went through the lengthy list of topics—compiled by CNN’s resident fact-checker Daniel Dale—about which Trump has twisted the facts. Each item was accompanied by either an emoji-like illustration (with many representing the flag of a country Trump lied about) or a photo of a person or place graced with a falsity.

“Groceries, eggs, bacon, apples, gas, inflation, Biden, Harris, trade, trade deficits, trade revenue, tariff deals, Honda, the 1800s, tax cuts, Zelenskyy, the start of the war, the state of the war, the end of the war,” she said. “Ukraine aid, Europe aid, pipelines, phone calls, citizenship, walls, completion of walls, migrants, caravans, border crossings, jails, psych wards.”

The list went on.

“Hostages, world peace, South Korea, Japan, China, the E.U., Canada, NATO, Germany, Iran, ISIS, the Taliban, the Panama Canal, banks, the ocean, wildfires, L.A., water in L.A., electric cars, coal, gold medalists, autism, fentanyl, education, the media, COVID, the 2020 election, votes, voting, mail-in voting, youth voting, Wisconsin voting, voter fraud, polls, crowd sizes. January 6th, the rioters, the investigation, the weapons, Nancy Pelosi,” Phillip said.

The checklist concluded with a notable addition, one that originated on Trump’s second day in office. “Condoms,” Phillip said, referencing the White House’s claim that the U.S. was about to spend $50 million on condoms in Gaza.

“We will spare you the illustration for that one,” she added.

