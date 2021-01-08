Dana Bash on Trump’s Latest MAGA Riot Video: ‘Obviously a Very Different Tone’
HERE WE GO AGAIN
30 hours after President Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrectionist riot in the U.S. Capitol and after social media companies restricted access to his accounts over the fear of further incitement, the president released a pre-taped video in which he said he was “outraged” by the “heinous attack” while falsely taking credit for stopping the riots he started.
With Trump also calling for “healing and reconciliation” while promising a “seamless transition of power,” CNN correspondent Dana Bash immediately reacted to the outgoing president’s statement with the following take: “It is obviously a very different tone.” After saying this was also the “first time he accepted the reality” that Joe Biden will be president, Bash noted that they needed to “call out” Trump for lying about immediately deploying the National Guard.
The CNN reporter infamously praised Trump’s tone last March after he finally began to acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was the “kind of leader that people need” following a White House briefing. Trump, meanwhile, has literally laughed in the past over his ability to get the media to commend him for his “new tone” whenever he acts in a somber and sober fashion.