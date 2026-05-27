CNN’s Data Guru Floored by Trump’s Collapse With GOP Voters

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten is astounded by how much Republican voters have turned on Donald Trump over the key issue of inflation.

The network’s senior data analyst noted that the 79-year-old president’s net approval rating on inflation during his first term was +68 percentage points among Republicans, according to 2024 Ipsos polling.

However, Trump’s approval rating on his handling of inflation has plummeted during his second term and now stands at a dismal -5 percentage points—a swing of 73 points.

Backlash to Donald Trump’s second term could have disastrous consequences for the GOP in November’s midterms. Eric Lee/Reuters

“Look at this! Look at this collapse, minus five points,” Enten said on Tuesday’s News Central.

“Now this is just the Ipsos polling, I will note, but even in Fox [polling] he was at minus two points. So it’s not alone—he is on the wrong side of the ledger.

“And this is not voters overall. Let me remind you, this is Republican voters. That poll is absolutely coming from inside the house on the key issue of inflation. There are now multiple polls showing that Donald John Trump is underwater within his own Republican Party,” Enten said.

Trump made lowering inflation and food prices one of his central campaign pledges ahead of his return to the White House in 2025.

However, following a number of controversial policies, including sweeping tariffs and the war in Iran, Trump has routinely posted poor polling numbers on the crucial voter issues of the economy and inflation.

The Middle East conflict has also caused gas prices to soar in the U.S., and Republicans are increasingly turning on the president over the issue. Last summer, Trump’s net approval rating on gas prices was +51 points among Republicans. Since then, there has been a dramatic shift, with the president now at -4 points among his GOP base.

Donald Trump also recorded a 55-point swing on his handling of gas prices among Republican voters. Screengrab/CNN

“So, again, on something that is impacting Americans day to day—inflation. A part of that is gas prices, of course. The inflation on gas prices has been out of control—the president of the United States is underwater on the key issue of gas prices,” Enten said.

“This isn’t just something about the center of the electorate; this is with Donald Trump’s base as well. This is a huge shift. He’s underwater again, the floor completely collapsing underneath.”

Enten also reiterated how damaging it could be for Trump to post such poor polling numbers on the economy. A CNN/SSRS survey in January found that 43 percent of Republican voters named the economy and cost of living as their top issue. Four months later, that figure had risen to 54 percent.