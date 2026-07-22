CNN’s Data Guru Hands Trump Embarrassing Reality Check

CNN data expert Harry Enten has handed President Trump some humiliating figures about his unpopularity among Canadians.

Trump, 80, imposed 50 percent tariffs on most Canadian goods on Monday, complaining the country had unfairly discriminated against American automobile, alcohol and dairy products.

A Trump administration fact sheet claimed that Canada, along with China, were the only nations that retaliated against the president’s previous tariffs and must be held accountable.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney have a strained relationship. Yves Herman/REUTERS

Last week, the president also blamed Canada for “filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air” caused by wildfires across that had “unnecessarily invaded” parts of the U.S., despite experts pointing the blame at climate change. Trump also threatened to add “some damages” to Canada’s tariffs for “poisoning” U.S. air.

Harry Enten says Trump's unpopularity with Canadians is "unprecedented." CNN

On Tuesday’s OutFront, Enten told host Erin Burnett his data showed Trump had managed to “pull a wonderful magic trick” with America’s neighbors.

The skill was that Trump has “taken a long-time ally like Canada, and all of a sudden, Canadians, they hate, hate, hate the United States of America.”

Citing data from the Pew Research Center, Enten said that only 20 percent of Canadians are confident with the current president, compared to 52 percent for Biden in 2024.

A remarkable 79 percent of Canadians said they were not confident in Trump at all.

79 percent of Canadians are not confident with Donald Trump. CNN

“Four in five Canadians are not confident in the president of the United States,” Enten stated. “And that is what is driving this dislike–dare I say– hatred, that Canadians have in the United States overall.”

The data also showed that Canadians are now much less likely to view the U.S. favorably, from 54 percent in 2024 to 34 percent this year under Trump’s second term.

There was also a major drop from 2022, when 83 percent described the U.S. as a reliable partner under Biden. Just 35 percent of people feel the same way this year.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed Canada “has been very, very tough on us over the years,” and that no president before him had “done anything about it.” He added, “They need us to survive without us. There’s no way they can survive.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation after the match. Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Tuesday, “I’m tired of the bully trying to take our lunch money all the time.”

“If he continues to constantly bully us, we can’t keep rolling over,” Ford said. “We can’t keep backing down. We have to go full tilt. We are an energy powerhouse. We have to utilize every tool we have in the toolbox and make sure he feels the pain.”

Carney has said he is prepared to negotiate with the Trump administration over the latest tariffs, and said the trade dispute had raised costs for families in both Canada and the U.S.

“Canada will work relentlessly and take any measures necessary to build our strength at home and to support Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families,” he posted on social media.

Carney’s post comes as Canada has announced they are calling off an event with the U.S. to celebrate a new bridge that connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, in light of the latest tariff threat.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will link Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario. Dax Melmer/REUTERS

While the Gordie Howe International Bridge is still set to open on July 27, Bloomberg reported, a spokeswoman for Canada’s infrastructure minister announced that “in light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries.”