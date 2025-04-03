CNN Data Guru Reveals How Trump Tariffs Could End His Presidency

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten warned that President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs could critically put his presidency on the line as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rebuked “naysayers.”

“To anyone on Wall Street this morning, I would say trust in President Trump,” Leavitt told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan during a morning chat on the network in which she defended the reciprocal tariffs as “the rule for the Golden Age of America.”

She added that the U.S. is no longer going to be “cheated” by foreign nations around the world. As for the “naysayers” at home, Leavitt urged them to “look at the whole of the government economic approach that this administration is taking.”

Leavitt assured that Trump has no plans to backtrack on tariffs now that he has set the wheels in motion. However, Enten cautioned that his data and polling shows it is “really hard to find any” support for the tariffs at home. Consulting a CBS News/YouGov poll, Enten highlighted that 56 percent of Americans oppose new tariffs on imported goods in addition to tariffs on foreign cars and parts.

“Maybe against China, but against all our other countries, especially our allies. No, no, no. Oppose, oppose, oppose,” said Enten.

Referencing Leavitt’s interview with Bolduan, Enten added, “The naysayers are the majority of the American public.”

On the heels of Trump’s Wednesday announcement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged America’s trade partners to “take a deep breath” and to not “immediately retaliate.” He added that everyone should just “see where this goes.”

However, Enten cautioned that to wait and see could mark the downfall of Trump’s presidency.

“100%. This could be a risk that ends up ending his presidency,” said Enten. “Americans want, simply put, nothing to do with it, yet Trump decides to keep pushing forward.”