Trump Jets Off to Watch Golf as U.S. Economy Goes Up in Flames

President Donald Trump’s response to a tanking U.S. stock market—brought on by his sweeping tariff announcement Wednesday—is to fly to Florida.

The president is scheduled to jet to Miami on Thursday afternoon to attend a LIV Golf tournament at his golf course in nearby Doral. He is scheduled to hang there for two-and-a-half hours before attending a “LIV Dinner,” his schedule says.

Trump’s dinner is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. and he is expected to stay for an hour-and-a-half. Afterwards he will fly to Palm Beach by helicopter and stay the night at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s plan to attend the golf event was revealed Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration, which shared a notice for temporary flight restrictions that coincide with his time in area. Trump attended the tournament last year and even participated in its Pro-Am tournament in 2023.

Donald Trump walks toward the practice green before the final round of LIV Golf Miami tournament in April 2024.

Those at Trump’s course spotted a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter landing at the 9th hole of Trump National Doral—a likely dry run for Thursday, reported the Palm Beach Post.

Photos of Trump soaking in the Florida sun are sure to be scrutinized by both friends and foes who have been impacted by the stock market’s nosedive since his “Liberation Day” tariffs were announced Wednesday afternoon.

The S&P 500 opened down 3.4 percent Thursday morning, while the Nasdaq 100 was down 4.1 percent. Companies with most of its manufacturing abroad—like in the tech and apparel industries—took a big hit with Apple down 8.5 percent and Nike down 13 percent.

Trump declared a national emergency Wednesday to give him broad power to put at least a 10 percent tariff on essentially all imported goods, as well as higher tariffs on automakers and countries he claims have treated the U.S. particularly bad.

The decision left hordes of economists scratching their head. CNBC panelist Bonawyn Eison sounded the alarm Wednesday that the tariffs were “probably worse than the worst case scenario that was modeled.”

Others questioned the Trump administration’s attention to detail after a White House graphic revealed it implemented new tariffs on the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are full of penguins but have no human residents in the southern Indian Ocean. Tariffs were also placed on the small Norwegian island Jan Mayen—a former whaling station that does not have a permanent population.

It is unclear when Trump plans to return to Washington from South Florida. The Post reports he has spent “part or all of 20 days in Palm Beach County during the first 70 days of his second term.”