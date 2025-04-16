CNN’s Data Guru Reveals How Many Trump Supporters Regret Their Vote

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten has broken down the numbers on the level “regretful” Donald Trump voters who claim to no longer support the president—and it doesn’t look good for the Democrats.

According to Enten, just two percent of Republican voters say they would change their vote if a hypothetical rematch between Trump and Kamala Harris were to happen tomorrow, with just one percent saying they would rather not vote at all.

“I mean this is the big question, right? I hear all these stories, all these articles, all the Trump voters, saying they regret what they did back in 2024.” Enten remarked. “I’m here to tell you, very few of them regret what they did back in 2024.”

The data guru, citing a new poll from YouGov, said that for all the talk about buyer’s remorse, a repeat of last November’s election would likely end up with the exact same result.

“We’re talking just 2%. That’s not even a wide spot on the road. And then there’s this additional 1% who say they would rather not vote.” Overall, less than 5% of Trump voters would even consider changing their vote, he explained.

The poll, conducted this month, also found near-identical levels of loyalty among Harris voters, suggesting there hasn’t been a serious swing in public opinion in either direction.

”The bottom line is for all this talk of Trump voters regretting their vote in the numbers, it really just doesn’t show up,” said Enten. “If there’s some idea out there that Trump voters are going around, man, I wish I had voted for Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump, the numbers say that is a fanciful universe. It really for the most part does not exist.”

When asked about the “stickiness” of Trump voters compared to his first presidency by co-host John Berman, Enten revealed that more Republican voters held a more negative view of the president at this point in 2017 than they do in 2025.

“In February 2017, four percent of Trump voters said they’d shift their vote—that’s actually slightly more than this time around. “So you know, you look back, you say, OK, there’s these Trump voters who really regret their vote. Historically speaking, they really don’t regret their vote,” he said. “And if anything, the number this time around is actually smaller than it was the first time around and it’s certainly smaller than the number we saw coming out of 2020, of course, after the events of January 6th.”

A similar poll conducted by CBS earlier this month saw Trump’s popularity plummet following his disastrous tariff policies, which Enten said at the time was “the worst poll that Donald Trump has received in his second term.” 54 percent of voters said Trump is responsible for the current economic downturn, and the president’s approval ratings are currently “underwater.”

But Enten was keen to point out that pitting two people’s popularity against each other produces a different result than asking to judge them in isolation—and that the president’s current unpopularity does not translate into electoral gains for the Democrats.

He also highlighted the fact that Republicans are currently enjoying a rare lead over Democrats in terms of party recognition, with a recent poll putting them at +2% satisfaction.

“If anything, the Republican brand has actually perhaps gotten a smidgen stronger, though these are within the margin of error, very different from 2017 when Democrats held a 5 point advantage,” he explained. “And I’ll finally note this looks very much like the generic ballot trend, which in 2025 looks an awful bit like November of 2024 when Republicans, of course won and held the House.”