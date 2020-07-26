CNN’s Jake Tapper Calls Out Fox News’ Chris Wallace for Going Soft on Trump
SUNDAY SHOWDOWN
Chris Wallace received widespread praise for his tough interview with Donald Trump last week, but CNN host Jake Tapper seems to think his Fox News competitor could have gone harder on the president.
After Wallace informed viewers on Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden had turned down an interview with him this weekend following his sit-down with Trump the week before, Tapper tweeted, “Speaking of sit down: you had an interview with the president and you asked about mean tweets about you and not about intel reports about GRU bounties against US and UK servicemembers.”
During his 40-minute interview with Trump at the White House, Wallace did bring up the president’s several “mean tweets” about him, prompting the president to explain why he’s “not a big fan of Fox,” but he did not ask about the Russian bounties reportedly paid to the Taliban to kill American soldiers.
Trump has not sat down for an interview with Tapper since before he was elected president in 2016.