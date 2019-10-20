CHEAT SHEET
CNN's Jake Tapper Calls Out White House and Republicans for Avoiding His Show
A week after he exposed the “stunning” hypocrisy of several prominent Republicans when it came to oversight and impeachment, CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out the White House and top GOP leaders for avoiding his program amid several scandals and President Donald Trump facing bipartisan backlash.
After highlighting the Trump administration’s “pile-up” of controversies and miscalculations, including Trump’s chief of staff admitting to a quid pro quo with Ukraine, Tapper noted that Trump is “testing the limit” of support within his own party. “For the fourth week in a row, the White House and top House and Senate Republicans have refused to come on this newscast to answer our questions about all of these important developments,” he then pointed out.
“The invitation remains open,” the CNN anchor added. “We hope they will come to explain all of this to the American people. Because especially at a time when the White House has ended the practice of regular press briefings, they are shirking this important part of their duty to the American public to explain what they are doing with our money and in our name.”