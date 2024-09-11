Jake Tapper Savagely Sums Up Trump’s Debate Performance

CNN’s Jake Tapper quickly summed up Donald Trump’s debate performance on Tuesday night with seven words: “Like a 4chan post come to life.”

4chan, an anonymous imageboard website, infamously gained popularity as a forum for peddling conspiracy theories. The website is also known as the birthplace of QAnon— a far-right conspiracy movement that has been supported by some Republicans.

During the network’s post-election broadcast, Tapper added that supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s debate opponent, have to “be pleased with her performance this evening.” Tapper said Harris’ performance “was focused on telling voters that she cares about them, and she has a plan for them.” Tapper also noted that Harris successfully baited Trump into anger, “over and over,” by attacking the size of his rally crowds and his ongoing court cases.

Tapper’s comments came after Trump spent most of the 90-minute debate attacking the Democratic presidential nominee’s record on immigration, frequently referring to Harris as the Biden administration’s “border czar.”

“What about all the people that are pouring into our country and killing people? That she allowed to pour in. She was the border czar. Remember that,” said Trump. “She was the border czar. She doesn't want to be called the border czar because she’s embarrassed by the border. In fact, she said at the beginning, I'm surprised you're not talking about the border yet.”

Trump also took the opportunity to connect immigration to false reports of immigrants to Ohio “eating the pets of the people that live there,” among other conspiracy theories.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in,” said Trump. “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating —they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

CNN anchor Chris Wallace followed up on Tapper’s and the Tuesday night debate was “just as devastating” for Trump as Biden’s last debate. “Harris pitched a shutout on almost every subject,” said Wallace.