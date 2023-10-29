CNN’s Jake Tapper Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Resolution Against Rashida Tlaib
‘NOT A GAME’
CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) censure resolution that accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) of antisemitism, terrorist sympathizing, and leading an insurrection. Tapper said on State of the Union, “antisemitism is not a cudgel to be used against people for political points.” Tapper described the resolution as reading like it was written by someone who learned about the Arab-Israeli conflict minutes before writing it and “twists a bunch of things that [Tlaib] said beyond recognition.” He also called out House Republicans as hypocritical for trying to censor Tlaib for her statements on the Israel-Hamas war, and lambasted Greene for labeling a pro-Palestinian protest that Tlaib participated in at the Capitol “an insurrection.” Tapper added that Oct. 7 was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust, saying, “This s**t is not a game.”