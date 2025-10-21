CNN’s MAGA Panelist Melts Down as He Defends Trump’s Wild AI Poop Video

CNN MAGA talking head Scott Jennings sparked an on-air clash by passionately defending President Donald Trump’s bizarre AI-generated poop-bombing video.

The clip, which the president shared after millions turned out for “No Kings” protests across the country, shows a digitally rendered Trump piloting a fighter jet and dropping cartoonish payloads of excrement on demonstrators holding signs that read “No Kings.”

The AI video, set to the Top Gun song “Danger Zone,” quickly went viral, prompting backlash and confusion across social media, and a rebuke from singer Kenny Loggins, who was not pleased that his hit was used to soundtrack the clip.

More than 100,000 people packed the streets of Manhattan. Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images

During a segment on The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Monday night, the CNN host played portions of the video alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson’s defense of it. Collins then asked Jennings, 47, if he agreed with Johnson that the video “made a point.”

“Well, yeah, he was making a point,” Jennings said. “I mean, why shouldn’t the president use a made-up video to respond to a rally that has a made-up reason? I mean, it’s a nonexistent reason. We don’t have a monarchy in this country.

“We have a presidency won by Donald Trump, who won the popular vote, who won the Electoral College, who won all the swing states. We have democracy.”

The digitally rendered president piloting a fighter jet. Truth Social

Jennings continued: “People voted, and they elected the president, and the only thing they’re mad about is that he is lawfully executing the office of the presidency and enforcing laws that have been on the books for a long time. So, he made up a video, they made up a reason to have a rally, and I think it was kind of funny, to be honest with you.”

Jennings’s defense drew immediate pushback from fellow panelist Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist and political commentator.

“No, it was absolutely disgusting,” Finney responded. “And it is in line with so many things that the president has said, where he talks about anybody who disagrees with him or didn’t vote for him as the enemy. And in my lifetime, I’ve never seen that in a president.”

Finney argued that Trump’s video mocked peaceful protest and blurred the line between political expression and harassment. “People across the political spectrum are not happy with the way Donald Trump is leading this country,” she said. “We are far enough past the election that he is accountable… You’re allowed to go to the streets. You’re allowed to say how you feel.”