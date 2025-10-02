CNN’s MAGA Pundit Gets Laughed at Trying to Defend Trump’s Lie

CNN’s MAGA talking head Scott Jennings was laughed out of court as he defended Donald Trump’s shutdown talking point.

Jennings was trying to justify the Trump administration’s false claim that Democrats triggered the ongoing government shutdown to protect a special Obamacare subsidy for undocumented immigrants—a benefit that doesn’t exist.

Jennings, appearing on The Source with Kaitlan Collins, was ridiculed live on air as he pushed the already-debunked claim about immigrants. The subsidies in question are available only to low-income U.S. citizens and legal residents, not undocumented people.

When Collins reminded Jennings of that simple fact—“People who are in the country illegally cannot get these subsidies”—he waved his arms and insisted otherwise.

“Sure they can! Who do you think pays when they go to the emergency room? It’s the Medicaid emergency program,” he declared, conflating two unrelated issues.

A sign indicating that the Capitol Visitor Center is closed due to the government shutdown. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Collins quickly shot back, “Going to the emergency room isn’t getting an Obamacare subsidy.”

Finney then cut in, telling Jennings he was “being dishonest with the American people.”

That didn’t stop him. Jennings continued, claiming Democrats have “for time immemorial argued it’s good for illegal immigrants to get Medicaid,” and pointing to the 2020 Democratic primary debate as supposed proof. “I can’t believe there’s an about-face in the Democrat party on it today,” he said.

Collins once again reminded him that Medicaid, like the ACA subsidies, is not available to undocumented immigrants under federal law. Jennings doubled down: “Sure, they can! They also can’t register to vote—but we just found one in Maryland who was running a school system.”

Donald Trump posts AI video of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer on Truth Social, regarding what he views as a shutdown caused by the duo. Truth Social

That’s when Finney broke down laughing. “Oh my god, one?! Scott!” she exclaimed, still chuckling. “Oh my god, you’re absurd.”

Jennings pressed on, insisting that “they do get federal tax money” and dismissing Collins’ correction with a sarcastic: “OK, good luck with it.”

Trump’s claim—that Democrats forced a shutdown to hand out Obamacare subsidies to non-citizens—has no basis in law or fact. Even when repeatedly corrected by Collins and openly laughed at by Finney, Jennings refused to back down, continuing to recycle the already debunked talking point.

President Donald Trump has blamed the shutdown on the Democratic Party. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The debunked point was proffered as a “FACT” by the White House on Wednesday. The comms department released an article, titled: “FACT: Democrats Shut Down Government Over Free Healthcare for Illegals.”

On the ‘fact’ sheet, one of the points listed detailed Jennings’ flawed argument. “Democrats’ proposal would reinstate a special Obamacare subsidy for non-citizens — for which low-income American citizens are not eligible,” it said.