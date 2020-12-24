CHEAT SHEET
Co-Producer of Netflix Project Poisoned by Underling: Cops
A Chinese entertainment boss who is co-producing a Netflix program with the team from Game of Thrones is in the hospital after one of his executives allegedly poisoned his tea, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lin Qi is chairman of Yoozoo Group, which owns the rights to the Chinese sci-fi book collection The Three-Body Problem. Netflix tapped Thrones vets David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to adapt the books for a major series, and Lin was credited alongside them as a producer. The poisoning suspect is reportedly a top executive at Yoozoo, and the motive is a business dispute at the Shanghai firm.