Co-Workers Tip Off Feds to Los Angeles County Employee Who Stormed Capitol
GIVEN UP
Social media, where things stay forever. That’s the lesson a U.S. Capitol rioter learned after a video posted to a local Los Angeles station’s Facebook page led to her arrest. Lois Lynn McNicoll appeared before an L.A. federal court Monday for charges accusing her of participating in the Capitol riot. McNicoll, a Los Angeles Department of Public Social Services employee, was first seen in an ABC7 video showing rioters leaving the building during the attack. A screenshot of the video was passed to the FBI by two fellow DPSS employees, who confirmed it was McNicoll. She was later interviewed by federal authorities and confirmed her attendance at the Trump rally, but denied taking any photos or videos.
McNicoll was charged with knowingly illegally entering the Capitol and was released on a $10,000 bond Monday.