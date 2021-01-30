CHEAT SHEET
Coachella and Stagecoach Canceled Again Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its sibling the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, originally planned for April, have been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has rendered mass gatherings like the massive concerts dangerous to public health. Though organizers initially hoped vaccines would make the festivals possible, the rollout has been sluggish throughout most of the country and especially in their home state of California. Planners of the events have not announced when or if they will be rescheduled. Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser announced the decision to sign the order nixing the festivals on Twitter.