Coca-Cola Hits Back at Trump Over Claims Its Recipe’s Unhealthy

Retired NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman has died at age 38 after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He played seven seasons in the NFL, from 2011 to 2017, with the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl for the first time since the 1960s. Since being diagnosed with cancer in February, Braman had undergone chemotherapy, immunotherapy and several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe that was created to help cover his medical costs. His former teammates helped contribute to the fund, which raised more than $88,000 for his treatment and living expenses. Qualified NFL players are eligible for health insurance for five years after they retire. Braman is survived by two daughters: Blakely and Harlowe, ages 11 and 8. He once described his seven NFL seasons, his Super Bowl championship and his daughter as “the three greatest accomplishments of my life.” On the field, he was known for his fearless play and his ability to block punts.
- 2U.S. Army Vet Shares Warning After Being Detained by ICENO PROTECTIONIraq veteran George Retes says agents smashed his car window, pepper-sprayed him, and jailed him for three days—before releasing him without charges.
- 3Hiker Survives Fall Weeks After Woman Died on Same TrailLUCKY ESCAPEThe Swiss man reportedly fell while hiking with his daughter and tour guide
- 4Coca-Cola Rebukes Trump’s Claims Its Recipe Is Unhealthy‘IT’S SAFE’The soft drink company released a statement on Thursday, seemingly countering its Wednesday statement that thanked the president.
- 5‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Connie Francis Dies at 87LEGEND GONEConnie Francis passed away in Florida on July 16 soon after her 1962 B-side exploded on social media.
- 6ICE Ramps Up Noncriminal Arrests After Trump’s DemandsBLAMELESSAround 47 percent of people arrested by the agency in June had no criminal charges or convictions against them.
- 7Lightning Strike During Cub Scout Event Leaves One Dead‘THE EARTH EXPLODED’A bolt hit a tree in New Jersey, killing a 61-year-old volunteer instructor.
- 8Festival’s Main Stage Engulfed in Flames Days Before OpeningHERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROWThe centerpiece of Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival was burned to cinders days before the event is due to start.
- 9GOP Rebels Fail to Stop Trump’s Aid and Broadcasting CutsPOWER STRUGGLEThe Senate gave the president the go-ahead to the bill clawing back $9 billion in federal funding.
- 10Iconic Rockers Cancel Entire Tour Due to Weather ‘Instinct’TRUSTING THE GUTIs climate change now coming for live music?
Army vet George Retes thought his military background and and U.S. citizenship would protect him. Instead, masked ICE agents shattered his window, tear-gassed him, and pinned a knee on his neck as he arrived for work at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California, on July 10. The marijuana-farm sweep—one of the Trump administration’s largest, with more than 360 arrests—left Retes on suicide watch in federal lock-up for three days, unable to shower, call a lawyer, or comfort his three-year-old daughter on her birthday, before officers freed him uncharged. Retes, who served in Iraq in 2019, now plans to sue through a crowdfunder, and is warning others. He told AP: “It doesn’t matter if your skin is brown… or if you’re a veteran. They don’t care. They’re just there to fill a quota.” Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the raids that left one farmworker dead.
A Swiss tourist hiking the volcanic Mount Rinjani in Indonesia was rescued by authorities, weeks after a woman died at the same spot. Benedikt Emmenegger, 46, was on his way to Lake Segara Anak in a group that included his daughter and a guide. Emmenegger slipped around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday according to news.com.au. Mount Rinjani National Park Office, Edelweis Medical Health Center, and Bali Air all worked to rescue the man. While the details of Emmenegger’s injuries are unclear, authorities found the man with a “serious leg fracture” according to the Jakarta Globe. A helicopter evacuated the man to safety. Emmenegger is not the only tourist to fall on the dangerous trail. Three weeks prior, a young Brazilian woman fell to her death, sparking outrage from the victim’s family. Emergency responders spent multiple days in an attempt to rescue Juliana Marins, 26, who passed away from internal bleeding before being discovered. Marins’ family accused the rescue team of negligence on social media. “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” stated the Instagram post.
Coca-Cola Hits Back at Trump Over Claims Its Recipe’s Unhealthy
Coca-Cola has fought back on President Donald Trump’s claims that it would be “just better” to replace the soft drink’s high fructose corn syrup with sugar. The company backpedaled on a Wednesday statement thanking Trump for his “enthusiasm” and confirming that the brand will soon deliver “new offerings.” On Thursday, the company released an updated statement: “The name sounds complex, but high fructose corn syrup (HFCS)—which we use to sweeten some of our beverages—is actually just a sweetener made from corn,” adding, “it’s safe; it has about the same number of calories per serving as table sugar and is metabolized in a similar way by your body.” The soda company cited a 2023 American Medical Association statement that there is no evidence to support the restriction of high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup has long been a subject of debate in public health discourse and has been called a “poison” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump is a known fan of Diet Coke, which notably uses aspartame instead of high fructose corn syrup and cane sugar. Trump’s sudden advocacy for Mexican Coke came amid controversy suggesting he was trying to deflect from the furor over his administration’s failure to release files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Connie Francis, the voice behind “Who’s Sorry Now?” and the freshly rediscovered “Pretty Little Baby,” died Wednesday aged 87, longtime friend Ron Roberts confirmed on Facebook, according to People. The New Jersey-born star had revealed on July 2 that she’d been hospitalized with “extreme pain,” as fans rallied around her. Her death comes just weeks after the 1962 B-side rocketed up TikTok’s Viral 50, logging billions of views and introducing her to a new generation. Francis was the first solo woman ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell an estimated 200 million records. She survived rape, botched vocal-cord surgery, her brother’s murder and four failed marriages, yet kept performing until 2018 and had hoped for a comeback appearance this month before her health faltered. Francis told People in 2017 that she hoped she would be remembered “not so much for the heights I have reached, but for the depths from which I have come.” She is survived by her son, Joseph Jr.
Almost half of all those rounded up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June had no criminal convictions and faced no criminal charges, according to new data. Early last month, the White House delivered a diktat to Homeland Security demanding that the rate of migrant arrests be tripled, to 3,000 people a day. The pressure appeared to work, with ICE sweeping up 2,200 migrants in 24 hours, just days later. However, new data obtained by the UC Berkeley School of Law’s Deportation Data Project shows that 47 percent of people arrested by the agency in June had no criminal charges or convictions. This contradicts Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “use ICE to deport criminal aliens immediately and aggressively.” While the point about aggression might stand, the administration appears to be cracking down on non-criminals. The 47 percent figure is up from just 21 percent in early May, before White House aide Stephen Miller demanded officers make 3,000 arrests per day or be fired. Even ICE’s own data from June shows that 42 percent of its average 930 daily arrests involved people with no charges or convictions against them. “The media continues to peddle this FALSE narrative that ICE is not targeting criminal illegal aliens,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. As Axios noted, “Being in the U.S. illegally is a civil, not criminal, violation.”.
A lightning bolt tore through a Cub Scout event at an archery range Wednesday evening, striking a tree and fatally injuring their 61-year-old instructor Robert Montgomery. Thirteen others—at least four of them children—suffered burns, shock, or brief loss of consciousness in the incident at the Black Knight Bowbenders range around 7 p.m, CBS News reports. Rescuers used CPR and a defibrillator on two victims before ambulances were sent to three hospitals; one patient went to a burn center. Witness Gene Grodzk told ABC7 New York, “It was insanely loud, and the Earth… like the Earth exploded and it was dirt flying everywhere.” Gov. Phil Murphy called the strike “tragic” in an X post. The death is New Jersey’s second lightning fatality in eight days, following a golfer’s death on a Sussex County course last week, the New York Post reports. Lightning kills about 20 Americans each year, most in summer.
The main stage at Tomorrowland, one of Europe’s biggest electronic music festivals, was “severely damaged” after it went up in flames just two days before the festival was due to start. Nobody was injured during the incident in Belgium, organizers confirmed, and the festival will still go ahead over the next two weekends with the focus now on “finding solutions” to replace the torched stage. The cause of the fire was not given, but was believed to be accidental. Around 100,000 people are expected to descend upon the town of Boom where the festival is taking place, with many attendees expected to camp onsite. Headliners include David Guetta, Charlotte de Witte and Armin Van Buuren, with the majority of acts split between the now-torched main stage and the nearby freedom stage. In an update on Thursday, organizers said: “It’s impossible to put into words what we’re feeling. The Orbyz Mainstage of Tomorrowland Belgium 2025, a creation born from pure passion, imagination, and dedication, is no more. This wasn’t just a stage. It was a living, breathing world.” They added: “We spent the night working on possible solutions for the Mainstage area. No other parts of the festival venue, stages or areas were impacted.”
The Senate passed President Donald Trump’s request to claw back $9 billion in foreign aid and public media funding in the early hours of Thursday morning, with all but two Republicans voting against it. The upper chamber eventually cleared the package in a 51-48 vote, with GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining all Democrats in voting against the measure. Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota missed the vote after being hospitalized and kept in overnight “out of an abundance of caution,” reported Politico. The two Republican senators also backed numerous Democratic amendments to remove some cuts to areas such as global health funds and the international disaster assistance account, which were ultimately voted down. Collins and Murkowski are longtime critics of Trump, having voted to impeach the president for his actions around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021. Murkowski was previously criticized for flipping and voting for Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” spending bill, thus helping it pass, after previously voicing concerns about it. The rescissions package with the Senate’s changes will now be sent back to the House for approval, with a vote expected on Thursday.
The Steve Miller Band have cancelled their entire U.S. tour a month before it was due to start citing “instinct” over extreme weather events potentially impacting on travel, audience experience and concert production. The band, famous for hits including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner”, had 31 dates scheduled between August and November with a mix of indoor and outdoor shows. In a statement on their website, the band and their crew said they were trusting the same “instincts” they used create their music and live their lives to cancel all their tour dates. “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” the statement read. “You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled. Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all peace, love and happiness." Led by 81-year-old Steve Miller, the band formed in 1966 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their music reached a new audience last year when Eminem sampled their 1982 smash “Abracadabra” on his No.1 hit “Houdini.”