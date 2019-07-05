Cocktail Academy: The Story Behind 5 Classic Drinks

Martini

The Martini may be the king of cocktails but its history is hardly straightforward. Our resident drinks historian David Wondrich diligently lays out the information that we know in a concise timeline.

Mai Tai

If you want to start a fight with a tiki bartender ask if Trader Vic or Don the Beachcomber came up with the recipe for the fruity and refreshing Mai Tai. Our rum authority Wayne Curtis weighs the facts and comes to an interesting conclusion.

Sazerac

The Sazerac had a fairly reasonable and accepted origin story. The only problem? It was completely wrong. Find out the actual roots of this New Orleans cocktail and how it became a classic.

Manhattan

For decades, it was thought that the Manhattan was first served at a New York gala thrown by Winston Churchill’s mother, socialite Jennie Jerome. Find out if this incredible story is at all true.

Bloody Mary

At some point, a bartender mixed tomato juice, liquor and spices together and invented the Bloody Mary. But there are as many people who claim to have created this morning staple as there are recipes for it. Find out which person you should be giving credit to at your next brunch.