Coco Gauff, 17, Becomes Youngest U.S. Olympic Tennis Player in Three Decades
Coco Gauff will compete in the Olympics on behalf of the U.S. before she can vote. The 17-year-old tennis phenom was named to the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, becoming the youngest American tennis player to do so in almost three decades, according to the U.S. Tennis Association. Jennifer Capriati competed for the U.S. at 16 in the 1992 Barcelona games. The same day as she made the team, Gauff advanced to the third round of Wimbledon. Also named to the team were Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, and Alison Riske. Serena Williams, Madison Keys, and Sofia Kenin all qualified for the team based on their rankings following the French Open but declined to join.